after winning 172 million euros, the winner lost her family

Winning the lottery jackpot does not necessarily mean the end of all worries. Many Lotto or EuroMillions winners suffer from a sort of “post-traumatic stress”. If the Française des Jeux (FDJ) sets up a program to psychologically support the big winners, it is not for nothing. As our colleagues from the New York Post report, Gillian Bayford, a Briton who won the jackpot in 2012, is one of these winners “shocked” by their astronomical gain.

The couple divorces

After winning 172 million euros in EuroMillions in 2012 with her husband, the woman who lives in Dundee (Scotland) quickly understood the reason for the proverb “money can’t buy happiness”.

The first step was… divorce. The couple could not resist this jackpot that fell from the sky and separated 15 months after the drawing.

She pays off her family’s debts

After this breakup, Gillian experienced problems with her family. She had to repay a little more than 800,000 euros to pay off the debts that her father and brother had contracted while trying to create businesses that had failed.

The winner also helped her parents who lived in a caravan by offering them an apartment for €321,000. She also offered nearly a million euros to her brother who wanted to rebuild his life by creating a new business.

No reconciliation possible

Money ended up getting the better of family ties. Her brother stopped talking to her and didn’t even invite her to his wedding. His father, who died three years ago, had tried on several occasions to take control of his accounts…

From now on, Gillian claims to have no news from her mother and the rest of her family. She managed to find love again and drew a line under her family: “I wish them to be happy, but there will be no reconciliation,” she assures.

