Against joint pain, exercise

30% of the adult population has or suffers from joint discomfort, which manifests itself in the form of pain, stiffness or swelling, often debilitating. The most common is the knee, although it is equally common in the shoulder, finger or hip, due to a variety of causes ranging from injuries or osteoarthritis to repetitive movements, joint tension, aging or poor posture.

Frequently, when we feel affected by any of these pathologies, we have the impression that exercise is dangerous to combat such ailments, and that rest accelerates recovery. The reality is that, with exceptions prescribed by a doctor in serious injuries, what most specialists recommend is exercise. As long as it is scheduled and controlled by a physiotherapist or personal trainer to prevent inappropriate movements from worsening the situation. But the recommendation is to exercise more, not less, because in this way the supporting muscles are strengthened, it helps to restore flexibility, and bone density and weight loss are improved. Quite the opposite of inactivity, which promotes muscle weakness, joint contractions and a lower range of motion, which in the long run generates more pain. Additionally, to be effective, exercise must be regular. It is not enough to do it in a disorderly manner when it comes to mind.

“Harvard Health Publications” says that “limiting movement contributes to weakening muscles and aggravates joint problems.” Pain relievers, on the other hand, provide quick relief, but they are not the solution. Research showed that people with rheumatoid arthritis, which causes joint pain, stiffness and deformities, improved their mobility by 30% with weight training. And muscle strength, no less than 120%.