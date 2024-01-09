Ageas Portugal buys 50% of the Student Residence Project in Lisbon

#Ageas #Portugal #buys #Student #Residence #Project #Lisbon

The Ageas Portugal Group acquired from Xior, 50% of the company that owns the building under construction of the Student Residence ‘Odalys Campus Lamas’ in Lisbon, developed by Promiris and Cetim.

The project, located in Junqueira next to Universidade Lusíada, a short distance from the Ajuda University Center, will provide 124 rooms combined with leisure spaces, study areas, gym, laundry and outdoor area for students.

“As soon as the project is completed, the group expects to obtain the remaining 50% from Promiris and Cetim”, says the insurance company led by Steven Braekeveldt.

The residence, which will be managed by the French group Odalys, described as one of the largest operators in Europe, which manages more than 128 thousand beds including tourist developments, student and senior residences, will have more than 3,800 m² above ground and 17 basement parking spaces .

Construction of the building is ongoing, and according to Ageas it is expected to be completed during the summer of 2024 and to open its doors in September 2024.

“The project, fully integrated into the surroundings, was designed by architect Capinha Lopes”, the statement said.

According to Sylvie Vanhoenackere, responsible for Real Estate, “with this transaction, the Ageas Portugal Group continues to focus on its strategy of diversifying real estate investment in Portugal, this being the third Student Residence acquired by the group, two located in Porto and this one in Lisbon, in a total of more than 600 rooms for students ”.

The Ageas Portugal Group had as legal advisor MLGTS- Morais Leitão, Galvão Teles, Soares da Silva & Associados – Sociedade de Advogados, as financial and tax advisor it had KPMG Advisory – Consultores de Gestão and as technical advisors, DDN- Gestão de Projects.

The seller, Xior, had Cuatrecasas, Sociedade de Advogados as legal advisor and as Real Estate & Financial Advisor at CBRE.