#Agnieszka #Gozdyra #request #viewers #Dobromir #Sośnierz #protested

At the end of the “Debate of the Day”, Agnieszka Gozdyra addressed an appeal to the viewers. The journalist asked not to use fireworks on New Year’s Eve because animals are afraid of them. The Confederation politician opposed these words. – This is not funny! I know your approach to animals, the host replied sarcastically. – Please mute Mr. Sośnierz – she added, directing her words to the production.

At the end of the last edition of the “Debata Dnia” program in 2023 Agnieszka Gozdyra she wished her a happy New Year. The host also asked the viewers to – if they can – They didn’t use fireworks on New Year’s Eve. – Please don’t shoot because the animals are afraid of it – she explained.

Against these words Dobromir Sośnierz protested. – Exactly not! – he reacted. – Shoot! Shoot! – added the politician.

VIDEO: “Debate of the Day”. Agnieszka Gozdyra made a request to the viewers. Dobromir Sośnierz protested

Your browser does not support the video player…

A journalist’s request to viewers. Dobromir Sośnierz protested

– You know what? This is not funny – the host of the program, Gozdyra, asked the guest. – I know your approach to animals – she emphasized.

The presenter made a reference to be supported by Sośnierz a loud statement by the would-be candidate for the Sejm, Natalia Jabłońska. She considered the ban on the slaughter of dogs and the trade in meat from these animals to be unnecessary.

SEE: An unusual guest in the Polsat building. Bogdan Rymanowski couldn’t stop laughing

– The dogs will fight for a while and then they will get over it – said Sośnierz. – People are more important than animals – he emphasized.

A journalist responded to these words she repeated her request to viewers. – I will also ask you to silence Mr. Sośnierz, who is saying these terrible things – she added.

After these words, the politician raised his hands in a “V” gesture and shouted: “People prevail!“.

Your browser does not support the video player… Read more

Do you want to stay up to date with the latest news?

We are in the application for your phone. Check us out!