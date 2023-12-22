Agostinho Neto Airport starts receiving commercial cargo flights

After several questions about the effective entry into operation of the António Agostinho Neto International Airport, recently opened, the infrastructure received this Tuesday, 19th, the first commercial cargo flight.

“Coming from Lagos, this flight took place on a 737-800 Cargo aircraft, operated by TAAG”, informs the statement sent to the editorial team of Kianda’s Mail. Afterwards, he went to the capital of Nigeria with 3000 kg, having returned to Luanda with 10,000 kg.

According to the note, the forecast is that commercial flights operated, among other companies, by the multinational DHL, Ethiopian Airlines and Sinotrans in partnership with Hull Blyth will land and take off from AIAAN by the end of December.

“This is a relevant and extremely important moment, especially because it sends a message of encouragement to the market regarding the use of the new airport. After being inaugurated on November 10th, AIAAN has been heavily scrutinized, with questions regularly raised about its effective start-up. Now, here is the new airport in operation and with good prospects of receiving more commercial cargo flights from foreign companies by the end of this month”, said António Pombal, responsible for the Temporary Operator at António Agostinho Neto International Airport.

In the first phase, the new airport will handle a cargo volume of 130 thousand tons/year, however, AIAAN has an expansion capacity of up to 440 thousand tons/year.

“For next year we expect a significant increase in commercial cargo flights arriving and departing from AIAAN and the clear assumption of this new airport as a relevant hub for aviation in Africa”, he highlighted.