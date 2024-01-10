agreement on the extension of social safety nets fails

#agreement #extension #social #safety #nets #fails

The Wartsila he said no to the mediation proposed by the institutions on which all the other parties had agreed and therefore the possible agreement on the extension of social safety nets was canceled. At this point it is presumable that the decision will be made to open the procedure provided for by law 234, which would end with the dismissal of approximately 300 people in eight months. In the meantime, their salaries will be paid in full.

Confindustria: irresponsible company choice “Irresponsible and unmotivated.” This is how Confindustria Alto Adriatico, through its general director Massimiliano Ciarrocchi, defined Wartsila’s behavior. An attitude that “risks jeopardizing the possibility of a program agreement for the reindustrialization of the site”, he concluded.

Friuli Venezia-Giulia Region: “Wicked act” “As a Region we will do everything in our power to counter Wartsila’s choice. With this farce, which resembles a drama, the company has taken on a very serious responsibility. We will begin discussions with the government for a possible intervention on law 234. We are now faced with a phase that does not deserve any discount”. Thus the FVG Labor Councilor, Alessia Rosolen, reporting that “on 28 December Wartsila asked for further funds from the ministry”. “The Region will not leave the workers alone” and “Wartsila still has the burden of deindustrialization. Failure to sign the agreement is a wicked act”.