agreement on the extension of social safety nets fails

#agreement #extension #social #safety #nets #fails

Ansa

The Wartsila he said no to the mediation proposed by the institutions on which all the other parties had agreed and therefore the possible agreement on the extension of social safety nets was canceled. At this point it is presumable that the decision will be made to open the procedure provided for by law 234, which would end with the dismissal of approximately 300 people in eight months. In the meantime, their salaries will be paid in full.

Confindustria: irresponsible company choice “Irresponsible and unmotivated.” This is how Confindustria Alto Adriatico, through its general director Massimiliano Ciarrocchi, defined Wartsila’s behavior. An attitude that “risks jeopardizing the possibility of a program agreement for the reindustrialization of the site”, he concluded.

Friuli Venezia-Giulia Region: “Wicked act” “As a Region we will do everything in our power to counter Wartsila’s choice. With this farce, which resembles a drama, the company has taken on a very serious responsibility. We will begin discussions with the government for a possible intervention on law 234. We are now faced with a phase that does not deserve any discount”. Thus the FVG Labor Councilor, Alessia Rosolen, reporting that “on 28 December Wartsila asked for further funds from the ministry”. “The Region will not leave the workers alone” and “Wartsila still has the burden of deindustrialization. Failure to sign the agreement is a wicked act”.

Also Read:  Highest value since March 2009. Interest on houses rises to 4.5% in November

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Lesson hard and dearly learned”
“Lesson hard and dearly learned”
Posted on
Dollar (USD/PLN), euro (EUR/PLN) and Eurodollar (EUR/USD) rates: interesting forecasts from a well-known brokerage house. Data can be confusing
Dollar (USD/PLN), euro (EUR/PLN) and Eurodollar (EUR/USD) rates: interesting forecasts from a well-known brokerage house. Data can be confusing
Posted on
MSI shows Cubi 6 mini PCs with Raptor Lake U CPUs and 0.8 liter capacity – Computer – News
MSI shows Cubi 6 mini PCs with Raptor Lake U CPUs and 0.8 liter capacity – Computer – News
Posted on
Woman found hanged in house. Her son, dead in bed
Woman found hanged in house. Her son, dead in bed
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News