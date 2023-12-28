AGRIBUSINESS – Attract more investors

Agribusiness remains a sector of many investors

Various initiatives have been undertaken in recent years to connect producers, project leaders, large-scale land holders, buyers and especially investors in the agribusiness sector.

According to the Ministry in charge of Agriculture (Minae), headed by Harifidy Ramilison, the main objective is to attract more investors, to connect production and market operators together, to increase the number of financing programs. investment for sustainable agriculture for Madagascar, to promote agricultural aggregation and to strengthen the promotion of youth entrepreneurship in agriculture.

It was also recalled that a preparatory phase has already made it possible to identify nearly 120 agribusiness projects carried out by nationals, and nearly 20,000 ha of land have also been identified among land held by private individuals. We also know that partner ministries and the Economic Development Board of Madagascar (EDBM) provided support at different levels such as land facilitation, legal support, business plan and access to markets.

Note that Madagascar was also represented by large delegations during the last editions of the famous Biofach exhibition, in Nuremberg in Germany. Opportunities taken to explain to potential international investors that the Big Island is now ready to give its agribusiness sector the dimension it deserves. Members of the Malagasy Organic Agriculture Union (SYMABIO) were able to promote organic agriculture “made in Madagascar”.

Specific support

It should also be noted that leading structures already in operation for several years on the Big Island have expressed their intention to invest in large-scale agricultural projects. Among the latter, let us cite the company Tozzi Green which announced its plan to join forces with new Italian investors to launch into the cultivation of wheat. It was indicated that authorities continue to “identify activities to be implemented with Tozzi Green in the Ihorombe region”. According to Minae, “the Tozzi Green company has the capacity to invest in the corn sector as well as others. In addition, the national needs in terms of corn production are enormous, and the country has great potential for agricultural land.”

The STOI group (Indian Ocean Trading Company), which operates in the fruit and vegetable, spice, dry grain sectors from sustainable, organic farming, etc., is also pushing its pawns. It is in the hybrid rice niche that the group intends to accelerate. STOI which signed a public-private agreement committing the group to mobilize inputs as an advance on production to start the rice campaign in 2022. 250 tonnes of improved and adapted seeds, fertilizers and phytosanitary products were thus provided to “partner-farmers” who had also benefited from technical support. 80% of the crops were purchased by STOI at market price from producers.

Furthermore, the group plans an annual production of 500 tonnes of white ingot intended mainly for export to Mauritius and South Africa. We also know that a subsidiary of the group has worked on setting up agricultural insurance. Companies like Tozzi Green and STOI are to be classified among the pioneers of agribusiness in Madagascar. Just like Agrival from the Inviso group which also signed a partnership agreement with the State for the supply of inputs and technical materials, training and sharing of experimental results for the benefit of fish farmers. This is also the case for the social enterprise Sahanala, which focuses its economic model on organic and the integration of producers as shareholders.

According to Minae, investors are encouraged to implement agribusiness projects on land ranging from 100 to more than 2,000 hectares. They will operate the land under management and aggregation, in order to ensure the inclusiveness of the project. Each operating area will benefit from specific support to facilitate the implementation of the project. It is also emphasized that the projects must have an export vocation. However, the preferred sectors have not been specified.

Madagascar Express