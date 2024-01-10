AGRICULTURAL PERIMETERS – More than 260,000 hectares of rehabilitated land

The State plans to increase the areas developed for rice production to 440,000 hectares by 2028.

To develop agriculture in the country, the expansion of agricultural areas is essential. Great steps have already been taken in this direction.

Ahead. The development of infrastructure linked to agriculture but also the rehabilitation of agricultural areas continues to make progress. According to data provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, agricultural areas developed and/or rehabilitated since 2019 have reached 261,016 hectares in different regions of the country. These figures exceed the areas developed in 2022 by more than one hundred thousand hectares.

According to this ministerial department, Malagasy ambitions in terms of agricultural and rice development will not stop at this achievement. We already intend to rely on the development of agricultural areas to achieve the objective set in the general policy of the State with regard to food self-sufficiency. “We estimate that by 2028, the plains and areas developed and rehabilitated will reach 440,000 hectares,” says Harifidy Ramilison, Minister of Agriculture.

To support this effort, different structures have been deployed in the march towards food self-sufficiency and the ambitions of the Big Island towards 2030.

Challenge

This first involves collaboration with farmers and other partners to ensure conformity and uniformity of the approach. “We have the ambition to build sustainable infrastructure to allow agriculture but also rice growing to develop. This is a challenge that we are taking on with farmers, producers and different organizations,” confides the ministerial department. To this end, we are following suit with the distribution of guides as well as training on the management of sustainable infrastructure which will be provided to farmers and other stakeholders in rice cultivation. The Big Island also intends to rely on various potentials such as Bas Mangoky, an area in the Atsimo-Andrefana region which, following various developments, has increased from 5,000 to 1,0,000 hectares with an annual production of around 80,000 tonnes. There are many rice growing areas like this one and some still need to be developed. By cumulative effects, this will make it possible to achieve resilience and, who knows, perhaps also self-sufficiency in rice production.

Itamara Randriamamonjy