Agricultural year 2022/2023 records growth of 6.6%

The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, António Francisco de Assis, was satisfied yesterday with the 6.6% production levels achieved in the agricultural year, 2022/2023.

“The 2022/2024 agricultural year is characterized by satisfactory production levels and global growth of 6.6%, which encourages us to work harder and harder, so that we can achieve the desired goals, aware that we are on the right path,” he stated. .

Francisco de Assis listed the various sectors that achieved “satisfactory” numbers from January to December this year, with emphasis on 341,942 tonnes of meat, which corresponds to an increase of 6.9% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Still 2,761,610,586 (two billion, seven hundred and sixty-one million, six hundred and ten thousand, five hundred and eighty-six) units of eggs, corresponding to 2.5% above the production recorded last year.

Regarding milk, the minister said that production reached the milestone of 6,311,088 (six million, three hundred and eleven thousand, eighty-eight) liters of milk. This number represents 12.4% above the result achieved last year.

“As part of the family poultry farming promotion program, a total of 1,515,912 (one million, five hundred and fifteen thousand, nine hundred and twelve) chicks of the Boschveld breed (rustic chicken) and feed were distributed”, he said, adding that it has been Due technical assistance was provided to 60,636 (sixty thousand, six hundred and thirty-six) families across the country, with emphasis on the province of Huambo, where a total of 26,000 (twenty-six thousand) families were benefited.

Still within the scope of livestock production, the implementation of the pig farming promotion program is underway in the provinces of Lunda Norte, Cuanza Sul, Cunene, Cuando Cubango, Bié, Benguela and Moxico, where a total of 816 pigs have been distributed to date. of improved rustic breed, benefiting more than 195 families.

Within the scope of Veterinary Research, we highlight the processing of 3,029 samples, within the framework of epidemiological surveillance, with emphasis on the areas of microbiology, serology and parasitology.

150,000 doses of vaccines against Newcastle disease were also produced in the Lubango vaccine production laboratory.

Within the scope of the Redisse Project, coordinated by the Ministry of Health, he said that the Veterinary Research Institute has been implementing the quality management system in the laboratories of Cela, Huambo and Humpata, with the aim of improving the monitoring of quality management and its activities, as well as the quality of services.

“We are following with satisfaction the implementation of the Construction Project of the Bioveterinary and Vaccine Production Center, in the province of Huambo, which aims to produce vaccines and antigens for farmed animals, such as cattle, pigs, goats, sheep, birds and others, in accordance with international reference standards”, he highlighted.

In the field of forests, with the start of the 2023 forestry campaign, we launched the forestry exploitation regime under forestry concession contracts, in order to make compliance with afforestation and reforestation measures and sustainable management of forestry resources mandatory.

He guaranteed, on the other hand, that work is underway with the Ministries of the Interior and Environment, for the creation of the National Forestry and Faunistic Service, which will be attached to the Ministry of the Interior, with methodological dependence on the Ministries of Agriculture and Forests and the Environment, to protect the forest and wildlife, as well as control the circulation and commercialization of forestry, fauna and bee products.

Within the scope of forestry certification, we began exploratory contacts with one of the world’s leading independent forestry certification organizations, the FSC or Forestry Management Council, with the aim of facilitating the insertion of nationally produced wood and its derivatives into the main international markets and valuing its commercialization.

Within the scope of projects to support family farming, small and medium producers, despite the challenges still observed, the implementation of projects financed by Multilateral Institutions such as: the Family Farming and Commercialization Development Project, the Chain Development Project of Cabinda, the Project to Strengthen the Resilience of Family Farmers and the Commercial Agriculture Development Project.

“These projects are supported by external financing that represent debt for Angola, and in this sense they must necessarily produce the recommended results and directly support national producers, otherwise we must reassess the relevance of their continuity”, he stated.