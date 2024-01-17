AGRICULTURE – Extensive support for rice farmers

Suzelin Ratohiarijaona Rakotoarisolo, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock

Continuity of actions and resilience. These are the key words used to describe the Big Island’s progress towards food self-sufficiency. A battle which is also being led by the rice farmers who are on the frontline facing the challenges that await the country at the turning point. For this, support for them will be increased, in particular through their resilience in the face of climate change but also support for the private sector to increase the country’s rice and agricultural growth. According to Suzelin Ratohiarijaona Rakotoarisolo, “Apart from rice production in the plains, we will also work to increase the developed areas with the aim of increasing our annual production. All while trying to support small farmers even more so that they can develop further and increase their income,” he explained yesterday during the handover between him and the former Minister of Agriculture, Harifidy Ramilison.

There are also these young people leaving universities and different schools and training centers who wish to enter the field of entrepreneurship and that of agriculture. Support for the private sector and entrepreneurship as well as investments through the creation of a conducive business environment are also among the steps towards food self-sufficiency. “We are going to ask investors, whether national or foreign, to use their resources more and mobilize their capital,” says Suzelin Ratohiarijaona Rakotoarisolo.

Itamara Randriamamonjy

