Agustín Palavecino, one step away from Inter Miami

Only details remain for Agustín Palavecino to become a new Inter Miami player and be a teammate of Lionel Messi.



© Getty ImagesPalavecino has a contract with River until December 2025.

River is very close to losing another footballer. In a transfer market with many departures and so far only one reinforcement, the Millionaire could suffer a new loss from the squad. News that would force the Greatest to go out in search of some more name, taking into account the games and some injuries that occurred in the last month.

The news of the day is that Agustín Palavecino is very close to leaving River. Inter Miami made a formal offer to retain the services of the former Platense midfielder. And although Martín Demichelis told the offensive midfielder that he wanted to continue counting on him, the MLS team’s proposal ended up convincing the player, who did not have many minutes in the last half with the Millionaire.

Inter Miami’s offer for Agustín Palavecino

In the last hours, Inter Miami moved forward with the negotiations and River ended up giving in to the player’s wish. In principle, the MLS club’s proposal consists of a loan for one season, with a purchase option of around $3 million. This way, Agustín Palavecino He is just one sign away from becoming Lionel Messi’s new teammate.

How much did River pay for Agustín Palavecino?

At the beginning of 2021, River bought 35% of Agustín Palavecino’s token from Deportivo Cali in exchange for 1.8 million dollars. The agreement with the Colombian club is that if the midfielder met a series of objectives, he had the obligation to buy another 30%. And so it happened.

In total, the Millionaire paid $3,500,000 for 65% of his pass. The other 35% is divided equally between Platense and Deportivo Cali.