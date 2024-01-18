Aha, this is where Máxima’s new earrings come from!

#Aha #Máximas #earrings

Máxima has new earrings in the shape of a fritillary flower and they come from a very special address.

Does the name Luz Camino mean anything to you? The widely acclaimed Spanish jewelry designer knows how to capture flora, fauna, flavors (including popcorn), pencil shavings and more in gemstones and precious metals with impressive precision. According to Camino, there is more beauty in the (everyday) things around us than we often realize.

Emily Stoehrer of New York Times once wrote about Camino: “A collector will whisper Luz’s name to another jewelry lover as someone you need to know or collect.” Apparently the name Máxima has also been heard, because the fritillaries she is wearing in her ears today are from Luz Camino!

Máxima’s olive earrings also come from there.

The earrings that I would really like to see on the queen can be seen below. Pencil shavings in the queen’s ears, wouldn’t that be genius?

Or one of these:

This blog was created in collaboration with Royal Fashion Police.