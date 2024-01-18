Aha, this is where Máxima’s new earrings come from!

#Aha #Máximas #earrings

Máxima has new earrings in the shape of a fritillary flower and they come from a very special address.

Does the name Luz Camino mean anything to you? The widely acclaimed Spanish jewelry designer knows how to capture flora, fauna, flavors (including popcorn), pencil shavings and more in gemstones and precious metals with impressive precision. According to Camino, there is more beauty in the (everyday) things around us than we often realize.

Emily Stoehrer of New York Times once wrote about Camino: “A collector will whisper Luz’s name to another jewelry lover as someone you need to know or collect.” Apparently the name Máxima has also been heard, because the fritillaries she is wearing in her ears today are from Luz Camino!

Máxima’s olive earrings also come from there.

The earrings that I would really like to see on the queen can be seen below. Pencil shavings in the queen’s ears, wouldn’t that be genius?

Or one of these:

This blog was created in collaboration with Royal Fashion Police.

Also Read:  Smiling baby from Teletubbies is now an adult woman and has just given birth to her own ray of sunshine | Show

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

the rumor of the presence of the Atlas Lion sows panic
the rumor of the presence of the Atlas Lion sows panic
Posted on
Aha, this is where Máxima’s new earrings come from!
Aha, this is where Máxima’s new earrings come from!
Posted on
‘When I came home after more than an hour of walking through the snow, I suddenly no longer agreed with Bart Eeckhout’
‘When I came home after more than an hour of walking through the snow, I suddenly no longer agreed with Bart Eeckhout’
Posted on
Hericium erinaceus, a mushroom that is good for your brain
Hericium erinaceus, a mushroom that is good for your brain
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News