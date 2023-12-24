AI breaks world record in the wooden balance game Labyrinth

#breaks #world #record #wooden #balance #game #Labyrinth

The human world record Labyrinth has been shattered and that is due to AI. The CyberRunner robot is equipped with artificial intelligence and was therefore able to maneuver a marble through a wooden maze faster.

Article continues after advertisement

That is special, because the artificial intelligence had to be able to maintain a very good balance, which is quite a feat of eye-hand coordination. Now CyberRunner has no hands, but it is equipped with devices that allow it to turn the playing field to tilt it. For example, it managed to get the ball to the right place in the labyrinth in 14.48 seconds: something that the best person in Labyrinth managed to do in 15.41 seconds. Unfortunately for Lars-Goran Danielsson, who held that world record. On the other hand, he remains the best person in this balance game.

Labyrinth playing robot

Fortunately, it was also recorded, so we can see exactly what happens when a robot with a lot of thinking capabilities is presented with such a game. After all, in this game, every millimeter of movement counts. That makes it even better that the robot managed to do it so quickly. The makers of the robot have trained it so that it learns every time it plays. We call it practice, but with robots it is called ‘collected experience’.

read more

Record: NASA sends cat video over 31 million kilometers thanks to lasers

Article continues after advertisement

In any case, it is something that more scientists can work on, because the makers of CyberRunner put the information for building the hardware and algorithms on the internet. These researchers, Thomas Bi and Raffaello D’Andrea, hope that several researchers will work on it and make CyberRunner even better, or come up with new applications themselves that will amaze the world.

Years of playing versus 6 hours of learning

Moreover, this can happen very quickly: CyberRunner learned in just six hours to play the game so well that the human world record was shattered. That is very fast and it says something about how far the machine could be further developed to perhaps do it even faster next time. After all, it can use that ‘collected experience’ again and again, allowing it to continually improve itself.

Don’t miss anything, follow our WhatsApp channel or subscribe to the Bright Daily newsletter.

read more

This smart chessboard can move the pieces itself