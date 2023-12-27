AI can now predict up to 80 percent of when you will die

#predict #percent #die

The ChatGPT-like thinking machine uses data from millions of people to calculate which ‘cluster’ – a certain group of people – you belong to.

Cross connections

The information is obtained by having people talk about their lives, after which the data is linked to information about their health. “Cross connections are made that you cannot find with a normal database,” says AI expert Remy Gieling.

For example, information is collected about your income, housing, means of transport, smoking and drinking. But family ailments and mental problems are also included. In addition, there is a calculation of how precisely it can be predicted for your group when you will die.

According to the expert, this development can be of great benefit to the medical world. “You predict who has a high chance of becoming ill and you can see what you can do about it.”

Difficult knowledge

But do you actually want to know when you will die? Many people do, says pulmonologist Sander de Hosson. He conducts so-called bad news conversations every week. “Almost everyone asks, when it turns out that they have metastatic lung cancer: ‘Doctor, how long do I have?'”

“People also want to know how much longer a treatment will last,” he continues. “You often get caught up in your emotions, but if you think about it more and know that you will die in nine months, for example… that seems difficult knowledge to have.”

According to the pulmonologist, it is more desirable to know roughly when the time will come, rather than being told a specific day. But it varies per individual. “There are people who say, ‘Don’t tell me anything,’ or they just want to know a little bit.”

He continues: “Some older people say: ‘Enough is enough’. Young people and young adults often want to live longer and also want to know what they can still do. I am a big advocate of: ‘how good I still have’ is more important then ‘how long do I have?'” says De Hosson.

Never 100 percent

Currently, Life2vec’s calculation is up to 78 percent accurate. The prediction can be even more precise, but will never be 100 percent, says AI expert Gieling. “The more input AI gets, the more it can predict. But after 80 percent, that becomes increasingly complicated to do.”

Finally, the development raises the question of whether this information could be detrimental to your insurance. Gieling doesn’t think so. “Legislation in Europe ensures that you cannot simply increase premiums,” he says. “It could perhaps be used by insurers to get customers to make the prediction in exchange for a discount.”