‘AI doctor’ helps hospitals predict readmissions

WEDNESDAY, June 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Doctors and hospital executives at New York University are using an artificial intelligence (AI) computer program to predict whether a newly discharged patient will soon become sick enough to be readmitted.

The AI ​​program “NYUTron” reads doctors’ notes to estimate a patient’s risk of death, the potential length of their hospital stay, and other factors important to their care.

Tests showed that NYUTron could predict four out of five patients who would require readmission to the hospital, according to a report published online June 7 in the journal Nature.

NYUTron is what its developers call a “big language model,” which can read and understand the creative, individualized notes doctors frequently take.

It’s an improvement over previous health care computer algorithms that required data to be specially formatted and arranged in ordered tables, the researchers said.

“Our findings highlight the potential of using large language models to guide clinicians in patient care,” said lead researcher Lavender Jiang, a doctoral student at NYU’s Center for Data Science.

“Programs like NYUTron can alert health care providers in real time about factors that could lead to readmission and other concerns, so they can be quickly addressed or even avoided,” Jiang said in a news release from the school.

Jiang and his colleagues trained NYUTron to scan unaltered text from electronic health records and, from what it learns, to make useful assessments about the patient’s health status.

The study results showed that the program could predict about 80 percent of those who were readmitted, which was about a 5 percent improvement over a standard computer program that requires reformatting medical data.

By automating basic tasks, such technology could give doctors more time to spend with their patients, Jiang noted.

Large language models work by predicting the best word to complete a sentence, based on the probability that real people will use a particular term in that context.

The more data you feed into a computer to teach it to recognize those word patterns, the more accurate its guesses will become over time, Jiang explained.

Researchers trained NYUTron using millions of clinical notes collected from the electronic health records of 336,000 men and women who received care within the NYU Langone hospital system between January 2011 and May 2020.

This resulted in a 4.1 billion-word language “cloud” that included any record written by a doctor, such as radiology reports, patient progress notes and discharge instructions, the study authors noted.

Importantly, the clinical notes did not contain any standardized language, forcing the program to learn to interpret abbreviations and terms unique to a particular writer.

In testing, NYUTron identified 85 percent of those who died in the hospital (a 7 percent improvement over standard methods) and estimated the actual length of stay for 79 percent of patients (a 12 percent improvement over the standard model), the researchers reported.

The tool also successfully assessed the likelihood that a patient might have additional conditions along with their primary illness, as well as the chances that insurance would deny coverage.

“These results demonstrate that large language models make the development of ‘smart hospitals’ not just a possibility, but a reality,” said lead researcher and neurosurgeon Dr. Eric Oermann. “Because NYUTron reads information taken directly from the electronic health record, its predictive models can be easily built and quickly deployed across the healthcare system.”

Future studies could explore the model’s ability to extract billing codes, predict infection risk and identify the right medication to order, among other potential applications, Oermann said.

However, Oermann emphasized that NYUTron is considered a support tool for healthcare providers, not a replacement for a doctor’s judgment tailored to an individual patient.

Funding for the study was provided in part by the US National Institutes of Health.

