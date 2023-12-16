AI is not a perpetual motion machine. When it arrives on our computers, we will probably pay hard – Živě.cz

#perpetual #motion #machine #arrives #computers #pay #hard #Živě.cz
Microsoft is developing a small Phi language model. It does not have such demands, so it can also run on a laptop. Similar technologies will increase and AI will be offline directly on the PC. But it won’t be free – we’ll pay with our own power and laptop battery.
Seznam is also developing its artificial intelligence. And it is said to be better in Czech than GPT-3.5.
Microsoft will extend paid support for Windows 10, so the most popular desktop OS is definitely not ending yet. And what awaits the Eleven next year? Hopefully it won’t just be an increasingly annoying OneDrive ad that annoys even those who pay for it.
What will it be about today:
- 00:00 Introduction and NZF
- 00:22 Phi-2 is a small AI for a computer
- 05:19 Fake Gemini
- 06:58 Technology is corrupting women’s voices
- 11:34 The list develops its own AI
- 16:55 Longer support for Windows 10
- 23:41 AI ve Windows 12
- 28:58 Copilot ve Windows 12
- 30:46 Annoying OneDrive
- 34:01 Better Widgets
- 36:24 Clever subtitles
- 38:45 Approaching MacOS
- 41:26 A short farewell to a long piece
Live week
Discussion video comments by the editors of the websites Živě.cz and MobilMania.cz, in which they discuss interesting topics related to computers, the Internet, mobile and other technologies. You can also watch videos on YouTube.