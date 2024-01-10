AI is not for the pussy: Swiss come up with super smart cat flap Flappie | Financial

#pussy #Swiss #super #smart #cat #flap #Flappie #Financial

Las Vegas – You come across the craziest things at the largest tech fair in the world. What about Flappie, a smart cat flap that keeps your cat out if she wants to pick up a dead mouse or bird.

It is a Swiss start-up. After all, no Dutch person would dream of competing with Youp van ‘t Hek and his rabbit. “I get a notification when the word ‘Flappie’ makes the news,” says co-founder Denis Widler. “Around Christmas my entire inbox fills up. Everyone in the Netherlands knows that song? Bizarre.”

Mice

Back to the hatch. “We solve the biggest problem facing cat owners,” says Widler firmly. “They are night hunters and they bring home mice, snakes and birds. That creates a lot of mess inside because you have to clean up all that blood. It also smells bad.” A thing of the past thanks to Flappie.

The cat flap contains a camera that makes videos that you can watch via your smartphone. Artificial intelligence recognizes whether the cat has something in its mouth. If so, the hatch remains closed.

“Cats are quite smart,” says Widler, who grew up in the Swiss countryside. “We can see in the data that after a while they try less often to drag in prey.” Unfortunately, the young techie doesn’t yet have an AI solution for cats pooping in your garden – I asked.

Cat flap

Furthermore, Flappie works just like a normal cat flap. Only your own cat gets entrance via a chip in the collar. Interested? A Flappie costs €400. At CES, the Swiss started pre-sales of 600 copies and they were gone in no time. “That’s all without marketing,” says Widler. “The demand is enormous. We want to sell more in Europe in the spring.”

