AI is saving these professionals more than two hours of work per day – Human Resources

Artificial Intelligence (AI) appears to be saving sales professionals hours on basic tasks, says Business Insider. And it is unlikely that this trend will slow down.

In 2023, HubSpot surveyed 648 sales professionals and 303 business leaders in the US to understand their stance on AI. The software company found that salespeople are saving two hours and 15 minutes a day by using AI to automate manual tasks such as scheduling meetings, note-taking and data entry.

Sales professionals also reported “huge time savings” in areas such as onboarding and employee training. Managers stated that they can identify areas of growth in their sales teams more quickly.

In turn, sales teams say they can use the extra time saved with AI to focus more on the human aspect of their work. For example, “connecting with customers and closing deals,” says Kelly Brooks, a sales executive at HubSpot, in the study.

Generative AI also plays an important role for workers. 31% of sales professionals surveyed by HubSpot used tools like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Jasper to help create sales content or outreach messages for prospects.

But this does not mean that ChatGPT is doing the work of these professionals, the study suggests. You are simply making them easier. Nine out of ten sales professionals using generative AI say they use chatbots as a starting point and then edit the generated text.

“AI is not replacing salespeople – it is just taking care of the more repetitive aspects of their work,” says the study. Since ChatGPT launched in November 2022, workers have turned to the AI ​​chatbot – some on the sly – to write code, generate property listings, create plans and produce marketing materials.

But while companies large and small have warmed to the idea of ​​embracing AI, many are moving forward cautiously as they reflect on the technology’s implications for privacy and data accuracy. Apple, Amazon and JPMorgan Chase, for example, issued bans or restrictions on the use of AI in the workplace earlier this year.

“We are still at the stage where most CEOs are asked if there is anyone in their organization who can tell them where AI is being used, what the risks are and how they are being mitigated,” said Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture. , told the Financial Times earlier this month, adding that the answer would be “no”.

However, sales professionals don’t see enthusiasm for AI slowing down anytime soon, at least according to Blue Bowen, a sales tech specialist at software company G2. “Although generative AI is relatively new, compared to predictive AI and other forms, it is gaining traction quickly and is unlikely to slow down,” he said in the study.