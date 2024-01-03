‘AI Putin’ Delivers New Year’s Speech, There is a Thought that Vladimir Putin is Dead

#Putin #Delivers #Years #Speech #Thought #Vladimir #Putin #Dead

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Vladimir Putin’s drastically different New Year’s speech this year has strengthened the impression that the Russian President is dead. The speech was broadcast just before midnight New Year’s Eve across Russia, sparking a wave of claims that Putin’s appearance was uncharacteristic.

In his speech, “AI Putin” appeared in front of a snow-covered Kremlin, praising Russian citizens for their solidarity, compassion and steadfastness. He also said that if they are always united, they can solve the most difficult problems and no power can separate them.

However, Ukrainian Mykhaïlo Golub was quick to share a clip of the speech with Putin around his neck, via the account X belongs to him. The caption read, “Apparently, Putin’s New Year’s speech was made by AI”.

This implies there is something strange about the Russian President’s head and entire body. Footage of the video has been shared many times on social media, and an increasing number of activists are claiming that Putin’s speech is an avatar.

The claim stems from the movement of Putin’s neck appearing out of sync with his body. Some people argued that her head looked like it was superimposed on a man in a suit.

Activist Igor Sushko of the Wind Of Change Research Group (WCRG) think tank wrote, “Putin’s New Year’s speech was computer generated. Pay attention to the avatar’s neck area.” Sushko added that the Kremlin’s decision to do so was very strange.

“This will certainly add to domestic rumors about something going wrong with Putin, including unverified claims that the real Putin has died and his twin is sick,” said Sushko.

He also pointed out that this year’s speech was the first to be shared with the public in 360p format, not the HD 720p version as previous speeches released. Rumors that the Russian dictator is actually dead and using a successor have circulated in Russia for years.

An artificial intelligence investigation that analyzed Putin’s facial features, gait and speech concluded that at least two surrogates had been used in his place. A few weeks ago, his spokesman issued an extraordinary denial after a prominent professor and Kremlin ‘insider’ claimed Putin died of a heart attack on October 26, 2023.