AI returns to power Wall Street: S&P 500 at historic highs – Stock Exchange

The enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence has once again dominated the market. North American stock markets closed this Friday with gains of more than 1%, driven by the good performance of technology giants and other companies in the sector.

The S&P 500 rose 1.23% to 4,839.8 points, closing at historic highs. The industrial Dow Jones added 1.05% to 37,863.8 points and the technological Nasdaq Composite increased 1.7% to 15,310.97 points. For the week, the S&P gained 1.14% and the Nasdaq 2.26%. The industrial Dow registered a less significant increase (0.72%).

Shares benefited from optimism that artificial intelligence will continue to drive the market, with this outlook overshadowing concerns about the “timing” of an interest rate cut by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed). The confidence of North American consumers also contributed to risk appetite, which in January was at its highest level in two and a half years.

Among the main movements, Nvidia, which in 2023 appreciated by more than 238%, returned this Friday to renew historic highs by closing at $594.91 (which implies an increase of 4.17% compared to yesterday’s closing) . Semiconductor manufacturers Advanced Micro Devices and Intel also closed in the green, with gains of 7.11% to $174.23 and 3.02% to $48.15, respectively.

“There is much better news than bad underlying the economic data at the beginning of 2024. We are seeing a plausible path for a continuation of a gradual decline in inflation, an end to the Fed hikes and a further acceleration of economic growth in the second half of 2024”, Art Hogan, analyst at asset manager B Riley, told Bloomberg.

The combination of above-expected economic growth and a drop in inflation gives the Fed room to start lowering interest rates. Taking this into account, UBS believes that a “soft landing” scenario is more likely – that is, in which the economy slows down but without going into recession. And although this perspective is already mostly incorporated by the market, the bank believes that the gains can go further, according to the research note to which Bloomberg had access.