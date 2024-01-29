AI support in healthcare – a narrow near-term future, not a revolution

#support #healthcare #narrow #nearterm #future #revolution

Toivo Heinsoo and Roger Molin write at DN Debatt about an expected revolution with the arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) in the style of the Internet and smart phones [1]. Unfortunately, I do not share their optimism about how big this will be in the near future.

There are good examples of AI tools that work in healthcare [2]. Common to most are two things:

They carry out assessments of, for example, the appearance of the skin or X-ray images. It is not difficult to imagine that computers can do this better than the naked eye, which is why this provides added value.

That a doctor uses the tool often enough to be able to learn it.

For the right user, AI becomes another tool to manage, but it cannot be scaled up to large patient groups, where many must be users. One idea put forward by Heinsoo and Molin is that AI systems should be able to browse patient data and find relevant things. A computer can reasonably handle this, but for real-time use in everyday life, the tools must be easy to use and well integrated into other IT systems, such as journal systems. However, the IT systems I work with still require faxing and cannot even compile a relevant prescription list. That they should be able to integrate AI solutions for things I don’t actively seek out is not on the map.

Heinsoo and Molin believe that general AI systems, such as Chat GPT, can solve healthcare tasks, citing two recent studies.

These studies do not measure up.

Lakartidningen.se 2024-01-29