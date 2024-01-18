Aid of EUR 50,000-200,000 for micro and small companies from Argeș, Călărași, Dâmbovița, Giurgiu, Ialomița, Prahova, Teleorman counties. Application period and funding guide

#Aid #EUR #micro #small #companies #Argeș #Călărași #Dâmbovița #Giurgiu #Ialomița #Prahova #Teleorman #counties #Application #period #funding #guide

It has been officially announced the period during which micro-enterprises and small companies, from various fields, from IT and construction to hotels and medical offices, will be able to apply for aid of EUR 50,000-200,000 per project, for investments in the 7 counties of the Region Sud-Muntenia, through the regional program of European funds.

I wrote on StartupCafe.ro about this financing, but on January 15, 2024 the Regional Development Agency (ADR) published The applicant’s official guide, the List of eligible CAEN codes and the other annexes for the call for projects “PRSM/ID/1/1/1.3/A – Intensification of sustainable growth and competitiveness of micro-enterprises and small enterprises in the South-Muntenia region”.

Eligible micro-enterprises (max. 9 employees) and small companies (10-49 employees) will be able to submit projects in the MySMIS2021 online system during March 15, 2024, 08:00 – June 14, 2024, 12:00.

In short, non-agricultural companies will be able to obtain financing that will make investments in the Sud-Muntenia development region, which includes the counties:

Arges,

riders,

Lady,

George,

Ialomita,

Prahova,

Teleorman.

It will be scored if the applicant has its registered office in the Sud-Muntenia region and has carried out activities, at least, since January 1, 2022 in the Sud-Muntenia region or if it has a place of work in the Sud-Muntenia region and has carried out activities at the point of work from the South-Muntenia region, at least, starting from January 1, 2022.

The companies that will be selected (according to the score obtained) will be able to receive grants of 50,000 – 200,000 EUR per project.

The InforEuro exchange rate is the one valid on the date of the launch of the call for projects, i.e. January 15, 2024, respectively 1 EUR = 4.9753 RON.

The maximum non-reimbursable financing granted for an investment project cannot exceed 90% of the eligible value of the investment (the total value of the eligible expenses), respectively the equivalent in lei, calculated at the InforEuro exchange rate valid on the date of granting the de minimis aid, of 200,000 euros.

The beneficiary’s contribution must be of minimum 10% from the eligible value of the investment for which he receives de minimis aid.

The budget allocated to the call for projects is 47,058,823.62 euros.

Ajutoare Sud-Muntenia: Eligibility conditions for companies

Beneficiary companies must meet a number of eligibility conditions, including:

1. To be companies or cooperative companies, registered for tax purposes, based on Companies Law no. 31/1990 or Law no. 1/2005 regarding the organization and operation of the cooperation.

2. To have carried out activity for a period corresponding to, at least, one full fiscal year prior to the submission of the financing application, at least, starting from January 1, 2022, not to have had the activity temporarily suspended at any time in the current year of the submission of the financing application and in the previous fiscal year and recorded an operating profit (> 0 lei) in the fiscal year prior to submitting the financing request.

3. To be a micro-enterprise or small enterprise both on the date of the request for financing, respectively on the date of submitting the financing request, and on the date of granting the financing, respectively on the date of signing the financing contract:

micro-enterprise – is an enterprise that has less than 10 employees and whose annual turnover and/or whose total annual balance sheet does not exceed EUR 2 million, equivalent in lei;

small enterprise – is an enterprise with less than 50 employees and an annual turnover and/or whose total annual balance sheet does not exceed 10 million euros, equivalent in lei.

4. When submitting the funding request, the applicant must have the place of project implementation registered as a main or secondary headquarters in the Sud-Muntenia region. In the case of a funding request that involves the establishment of a secondary office (work point), as a result of the investment, the applicant will undertake to register the place of implementation as a work point until the completion of the project implementation.

5. On the date of submitting the financing application, the applicant must already have the eligible field of activity (CAEN class), targeted by the investment, registered as an object of activity, regardless of whether it represents the main or secondary activity of the enterprise.

European funds for small businesses: CAEN domains eligible in the South-Muntenia Region

Annex 15 to the Applicant’s Guide provides a list of eligible domain codes with over 240 CAEN codes for production and services, of which we list a small part:

4120 Construction works of residential and non-residential buildings

6201 Custom software development activities (customer-oriented software)

4520 Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles

5510 Hotels and other similar accommodation facilities

5520 Accommodation facilities for holidays and short periods

5590 Other accommodation services

1320 Fabric production

1412 Manufacture of work clothing

1413 Manufacture of other articles of clothing (excluding underwear)

3101 Manufacture of office and shop furniture

3109 Manufacture of furniture n.e.c

8622 Specialized medical assistance activities

8623 Dental assistance activities

4334 Painting, painting and window installation works.

Activities eligible for REGIO Sud-Muntenia 2024 funding

This intervention will finance: