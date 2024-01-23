Aidan Gallagher moves from Umbrella Academy to Gekkoukan Institute in new trailer for Persona 3 Reload.

Sega is giving 2024 an impressive start. This week the studio launches Ryu Ga Gotoku Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and next week it’s Atlus’ turn to support the launch of the highly anticipated remake Persona 3 Reload.

The remake of the classic Persona series is attracting a lot of attention due to the massive popularity the series has gained since Persona 5, and proof of that is the new trailer they’ve unveiled, which combines live-action elements with animated footage from the title itself . And in the main role, we see none other than Aidan Gallagher, who many of us know as Number Five in The Umbrella Academy series, who leaves the superhero home to wander around the Gekkoukan Institute as he introduces us to the game.

The clip has been titled “Seal Your Fate”, and speeds up the train towards a new chapter in the Persona saga. Persona 3 Reload will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4 and PS5 on February 2nd.

