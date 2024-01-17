AIK / Diena enters the finals of the IIHF Champions League in the battle between the teams represented by Bukarta and Dzierkala

#AIK #Diena #enters #finals #IIHF #Champions #League #battle #teams #represented #Bukarta #Dzierkala

AIK lost 1:2 (1:0, 0:1, 0:1), winning 5:4 over two games.

Dzierkals spent eight minutes and 39 seconds on the ice, scoring twice and blocking one opponent’s shot.

Buckart played 17 minutes and 26 seconds, scoring twice and blocking shots each.

In the sixth minute, the home team took the lead with Elias Salomonson’s “goal”.

In the 33rd minute, Marcel Barinka mostly equalized the score, but in the 42nd minute he scored the winning goal for the Czech team.

Marek Kalus.

In the final, AIK will play against the Swiss club Geneva “Servette”, which won 3:2 (0:2, 2:0, 1:0) against Rauma “Lukko” in Finland on Tuesday, celebrating a 5:4 victory in the sum of two games.

In the first period, Jakob Stenqvist and Brayden Burk put the Finnish team in the lead, but at the end of the second period, the guests fought back in 59 seconds with accurate shots by Valteri Filpulas and Sami Vatanen.

Filpula scored the winning goal in the 46th minute.

The final will be held on February 20.

This season, the number of teams has been reduced from 32 to 24. Teams played six games in the main tournament, but their place was determined in the overall table, with the top 16 teams qualifying for the playoffs.

In the previous season, the Finnish club Tampere “Tappara” won the IIHF Champions League tournament.

The tournament was held for the first time in the 2014/2015 season.