Air attacks against Ukraine have become routine, Zelensky reported serious Russian losses

#Air #attacks #Ukraine #routine #Zelensky #reported #Russian #losses

Russian drone and missile attacks by Russia against Ukraine have become routine, but the attacked party also sent a response to the large-scale air attack on December 29: 24 people died in the Ukrainian strike on Belgorod, Russia. At the same time, the number of Ukrainian civilian victims of the December 29 Russian attack rose to 29 in Kyiv alone. Explosions could be heard again in the Ukrainian capital at daybreak on Tuesday. In an interview with the Economist, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that many thousands of Russian soldiers had lost their lives at the city of Avgyivka, and that there is no basis in reality for the feeling that Moscow would win the war.

Cover image source: Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images