Air Defense Broken, US Military Base in Syria Destroyed by Massive Explosion Wave

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The United States (US) military base in the Conoco oil field in northeastern Syria was reportedly rocked by a series of powerful explosions, Friday (12/1/2024).

Sputnik correspondents reported that the blast wave followed a large rocket attack that hit US military facilities in the region.

According to the report, the large rocket attack destroyed the base and its surroundings.

“American air defenses tried to counter the missile attacks with anti-aircraft weapons (from) the ground and air, but to no avail… the air force and helicopters of the American occupation army, meanwhile, began to fly over the skies of the cities surrounding its bases” in the oil fields Conoco and Al-Omar.

The attack came just days after US forces conducted live exercises near the Conoco base, aimed at practicing responses to a potential attack on the facility.

The Iraqi Resistance has not confirmed the attack.

On January 11, the Iraqi resistance announced an attack on the US base at Al-Shaddadi in northeastern Syria.

A convoy of US vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, on the outskirts of Dohuk, northern Iraq, on October 21, 2019. (Photo credit: )Iraqi Militia Factions Coalition

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iraqi resistance militia factions that united in October, has attacked US bases with drones and missiles in Iraq and Syria.

This attack occurred as a form of solidarity with the resistance militia in Gaza (Hamas) and rejection of US support for Israel’s attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip.

They also aim to speed up the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, which the government of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is trying to facilitate diplomatically.

However, Washington still showed no intention of withdrawing from Iraq, and instead responded to attacks on its occupied bases with violent airstrikes against Iraq and its capital.

Several people died in the US attack.

On January 11, the Pentagon announced that as many as 130 strikes had targeted its bases in Iraq and Syria since October.

The Iraqi resistance also carried out attacks on Israeli territory, including the occupied Golan Heights.

Iraq’s final attack on Israel was announced on January 12, shortly after a rocket attack on Conoco bases in Syria.

“The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, using precise weapons, attacked at dawn today, Friday, a Zionist military target in the occupied territory, near the Jordan River Park (north of the Sea of ​​Galilee),” wrote a statement by the Iraqi Resistance coalition on Friday afternoon via channel the medium.

“The Iraqi resistance insists it will continue to destroy enemy strongholds, and we promise to do more,” the resistance coalition added.