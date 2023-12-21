Air-e announces power cuts in neighborhoods of Barranquilla, Soledad and Puerto Colombia for this Thursday, December 21

#Aire #announces #power #cuts #neighborhoods #Barranquilla #Soledad #Puerto #Colombia #Thursday #December

The energy company Air-e reported that for this Thursday, December 21, it has several electrical works scheduled that will involve the suspension of service in dozens of neighborhoods in Barranquilla and the municipalities of Soledad and Puerto Colombia.

At the Veinte de Julio electrical substation, personnel specialized in high voltage work on the maintenance of power equipment “to improve reliability in the provision of service,” the company said in a statement.

These tasks will be carried out during the hours from 8:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon, with suspension of the energy supply in the circuits associated with the Veinte de Julio substation:

Gaviotas Circuit: Soledad: Las Gaviotas Urbanization, Las Trinitarias, Bella Murillo, Ciudadela Metropolitana, Ciudad Bolívar, Montecarlo, Villa Adela II, Renacer, Villa del Rey, Martha Guisella Urbanization, El Pradito, Jade II, Villa Las Moras (63rd street with 15e road), Los Rosales (between streets 59b and 63 between streets 12a and 14c), La Inmaculada (carrera 14 with street 54).

El Parque Circuit: Soledad: Urbanización Arboleda, Nacional, Las Gaviotas (between streets 54d and 55 between Carreras 34 and 45), El Ferrocarril (between Calle 26 and Calle 30 between Carreras 22 and 26), Soledad Real (Calle 30 between Carreras 19 and 22), Las Marinas (between streets 26 and 30 between streets 20 and 36), La Floresta (between streets 21 and 30 between streets 12 and 15); sectors surrounding the road to the Ernesto Cortissoz Airport.

Los Robles Circuit: Soledad: Los Robles, Tres Cruces, Las Gaviotas Urbanization, Villa Estadio La Palma, Villa Estadio II and Las Moras.

Newfoundland Circuit: Soledad: Los Balcanes, Las Moras Stage 4, Villa Estadio, Altos de Sevilla, Villa Las Moras, Nuevo Horizonte Urbanization, Maria de Los Ángeles, El Manantial, Los Loteros and Ciudad Camelot.

Arboleda Circuit: Soledad: Villa del Rey (between diagonal 32a to 32d and transversal 5b to 5d), Renacer, November 3, Montecarlo, Villa Adela I, Villa Adela II, Manuela Beltrán Linda María, El Oasis, Los Laureles, Urbanización El Parque, Villa Severa, Cisneros, Arboleda Urbanization.

Circuit Twenty of July 12: Soledad: Normandía Urbanization, La Ilusión, San Antonio, La Floresta, El Pasito, Pumarejo, Juan Domínguez, Sal Si Podemos, San Fernando, La Esperanza, La Loma, 7 de Agosto, Cavica, Arboleda Urbanization (30th Street between Carreras 21 and 37).

Stadium Circuit: Metropolitan Stadium.

Las Moras Circuit: Soledad: Las Gaviotas, Los Balcanes, Los Robles and Tres Cruces Urbanization.

Santo Domingo Circuit: Barranquilla: Villa Cecilia, Villa Blanca, Bella Arena, José Antonio Galán, El Milagro.

Ciudadela Circuit: Barranquilla: July 20 (45th Street between Carreras 1 and 3 South and between Carreras 9 South and 15 South; Puente Las Moras sector). Soledad: Villa del Carmen, Villa Zambrano, Villa Katanga, Portal de Las Moras, Los Fundadores, Villa Soledad, Las Colonias, Las Colinas, Villa Merly, Villa de Soledad, Villa Rosa, Puerta de Oro Urbanization.

Circuit Twenty of July 13: Soledad: Muvdi Park, Villa Muvdi, Villa de Las Moras II, Villa de Las Moras I, Villa Katanga, Villa Katanga II (between streets 46 and 54 between streets 22 and 24), La Viola (between streets 56 and 56b between streets 16d and 17d ) and Las Colinas (between streets 55a and 56a between races 17 and 17c).

Centennial Circuit: Soledad: Muvdi III Park, Normandía Urbanization, Soledad 2000, Las Farrucas, Villa Stefany, Las Nubes, La Bonanza, Villa Mónaco Urbanization, Villa Jerusalem Urbanization, Tajamar I-II, between careers 14c and 15 from 54th to 63rd streets (Los Rosales ).

Circuit Twenty of July 14: Soledad: Nuevo Milenio, La Inmaculada, Los Rosales, Terranova II, Los Cusules, Nueva Esperanza, Villa Carmen Stage I, Villa Carmen Stage II, Villas del Portal Urbanization and Villa Linda Murillo Urbanization.

Circuit Twenty of July 15: Barranquilla: Ciudadela 20 de Julio (between races 1 and 5b south between streets 41c and 45e and between races 6c south and 15 south between streets 46 and 47c). Soledad: Villa del Carmen (Carrera 42 between streets 56 and 57), Los Robles, Los Robles Stage VII, Los Cedros, Cuchilla de Los Ángeles, Villa Estadio and Villa Las Moras Stage II.

Electrical work in Puerto Colombia

Likewise, Air-e announced that this Thursday, December 21, it will work on washing electrical networks and pruning trees on the line that supplies energy service to the municipality of Puerto Colombia, for which there will be electrical suspensions at the following times:

Golden Gate Circuits 1, 3 and 4: from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm Sectors without power: Altos de Pradomar; race 46 from kilometer 10 to Altos de Pradomar; Punta Roca, Villa Magola, El Acantilado; race 46 via Puerto Colombia from kilometer 10 to the Salgar and Sabanilla townships; from street 11B to street 17B between streets 1F and 9 (Pastrana, El Bajito, Loma Fresca, Las Margaritas and Urbanización Villa Encanto), from street 2 to street 12 between streets 1 and 10B (Vista Mar, La Rosita, El Ancla, La Risota, Loma Fresca, Centro 2 and Punta Brava).

Golden Gate Circuits 2, 4 and 5: from 6:00 am to 6:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm Sectors without energy: municipality of Puerto Colombia; Vía al Mar kilometer 7 from Colegio Liceo Campestre, IDPHU Campestre, Barranquilla Sport Urbanization, Universidad Autónoma del Caribe Sports Center to the tolls of Puerto Colombia, Papiros and Marahuaco; Caujaral Lakes; old road to Puerto Colombia with kilometer 10, race 46 via Puerto Colombia from kilometer 2 to kilometer 13.

