Air France will keep the Airbus A350 flying to Fortaleza and will not put an older plane on the route

#Air #France #Airbus #A350 #flying #Fortaleza #put #older #plane #route

Air France announced changes to its intercontinental operation for the 2024 Northern Hemisphere summer season, including an adjustment to the aircraft that will be on the route linking Paris to Fortaleza, in Ceará.

Paris – Fortaleza: From March 31, 2024, the service of three weekly flights to Fortaleza will be maintained, but will be operated with the more modern A350-900XWB aircraft, replacing the A330-200 that had been previously announced.

This schedule comparison was made based on information available as of December 10, 2023 and December 21, 2023. However, effective dates and other potential changes may occur.

Managing Director – MBA in Finance from FGV-SP, student of topics related to aviation and aeronautical marketing for two decades. Great international experience and extensive experience in Data Analytics.