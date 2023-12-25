Air Strike in Gaza Kills 70 People

Health authorities in the Hamas-led Gaza Strip said an Israeli air strike on a refugee camp in Central Gaza late Sunday night killed at least 70 people.

The Israeli military said it was reviewing the reported attack in Maghazi. The military also reiterated its commitment to minimizing losses suffered by civilians in its war to eliminate the Hamas militant group.

Israel also reported several soldier deaths, bringing the number killed since Friday to 17 and the total number of Israeli soldier deaths since the ground operation was launched in Gaza to 156.

Israel’s offensive, which includes thousands of airstrikes in addition to ground attacks, has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed 20,400 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Smoke rises over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, seen from southern Israel, December 24, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura)

The fighting has also displaced most of Gaza’s more than 2.3 million residents. Most of the refugees are trying to find safety in overcrowded UN shelters in South Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to continue what he called a “long war” until Israeli forces eliminate Hamas and restore peace.

At a solemn Christmas Eve mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican, Pope Francis lamented that Jesus’ message of peace was being drowned out by the “futile logic of war” in his homeland.

“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is again rejected by the futile logic of war, by armed clashes that even today deny him space in the world,” the Pope said, as the death toll continued to rise in Gaza .

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Sunday that the health system in Gaza was destroyed and he reiterated his call for a ceasefire.

“The collapse of Gaza’s health system is a tragedy,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We continue to call for #CeaseArmyNow.”

As of December 20, WHO had recorded 246 attacks on health services in Gaza, including hospitals and ambulances, resulting in 582 deaths and 748 injuries.

The bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli attack, amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at a hospital in the central Gaza Strip, December 25, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Doaa Ruqaa)

Hamas militants broke into the Gaza border on October 7 and attacked communities in southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israel. The group, designated as a terrorist organization by the US and other countries, also holds around 240 people hostage, 129 of whom are still in Gaza.

In response, Israel vowed to crush Hamas and launched air, land and sea attacks against Gaza. Israel says Hamas is to blame for the large number of civilian casualties, saying it uses dense residential areas and tunnels. [uh/ab]

