Air Strike in Syria Kills 9 People, Allegedly Carried Out by Jordan

#Air #Strike #Syria #Kills #People #Allegedly #Carried #Jordan

Jakarta

At least nine civilians, including two children, were killed on Thursday (18/1) in air strikes in Syria. The attack was likely carried out by the Jordanian military against drug traffickers.

Reported Al Arabiya and AFP, Thursday (18/1/2024), the Kingdom of Jordan has tightened controls along its border with Syria in recent years. Jordan’s armed forces have several times announced operations to thwart attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons from the war-torn neighboring country.

“Jordanian warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting residential areas and a warehouse in the southeastern Syrian province of Sweida, killing at least nine people, including two girls and four women,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said, describing it as “massacre”.

According to the UK-based group, the first attack on a house in the village of Urman killed a man, his wife and their two daughters, as well as the man’s brother and his wife.

Later, the bodies of a man, his mother and aunt were found in a second house targeted in the attack, said the Observatory, which relied on a wide network of sources in Syria for its report.

News site Suwayda24 reported that the airstrike was “likely carried out by the Jordanian Air Force” and killed at least 10 people in Urman.

Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said that Jordanian armed forces frequently carried out deadly attacks on civilian homes “under the pretext of fighting drug trafficking”.

Watch the video ‘Iranian Revolutionary Guards Shoot Iraqi and Syrian Areas with Missiles’:

Also Read:  Cardinal Becciu sentenced to 5 and a half years in prison

(ita/ita)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A legendary brand challenges Dacia in Europe
A legendary brand challenges Dacia in Europe
Posted on
Large amount of ice discovered on Mars, enough to fill Red Sea | Tech and Science
Large amount of ice discovered on Mars, enough to fill Red Sea | Tech and Science
Posted on
The cleaner C3 channel
The cleaner C3 channel
Posted on
Student’s suicide attempt: Case against the teacher of Tiruvalla Teachers College-Student Suicide | Kerala Police | Malayalam news
Student’s suicide attempt: Case against the teacher of Tiruvalla Teachers College-Student Suicide | Kerala Police | Malayalam news
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News