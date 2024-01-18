Air Strike in Syria Kills 9 People, Allegedly Carried Out by Jordan

#Air #Strike #Syria #Kills #People #Allegedly #Carried #Jordan

At least nine civilians, including two children, were killed on Thursday (18/1) in air strikes in Syria. The attack was likely carried out by the Jordanian military against drug traffickers.

Reported Al Arabiya and AFP, Thursday (18/1/2024), the Kingdom of Jordan has tightened controls along its border with Syria in recent years. Jordan’s armed forces have several times announced operations to thwart attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons from the war-torn neighboring country.

“Jordanian warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting residential areas and a warehouse in the southeastern Syrian province of Sweida, killing at least nine people, including two girls and four women,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said, describing it as “massacre”.

According to the UK-based group, the first attack on a house in the village of Urman killed a man, his wife and their two daughters, as well as the man’s brother and his wife.

Later, the bodies of a man, his mother and aunt were found in a second house targeted in the attack, said the Observatory, which relied on a wide network of sources in Syria for its report.

News site Suwayda24 reported that the airstrike was “likely carried out by the Jordanian Air Force” and killed at least 10 people in Urman.

Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said that Jordanian armed forces frequently carried out deadly attacks on civilian homes “under the pretext of fighting drug trafficking”.

