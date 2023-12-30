AIR TRANSPORT – Madagascar Airlines expects $45 million from the World Bank

Thierry de Bailleul, Managing Director of Madagascar Airlines

Beyond the adventures it has experienced, Madagascar Airlines, with the financial support of the World Bank, can avoid repeated air gaps. At least on paper.

Finally, an outline of the financial structure of the Madagascar Airlines business plan. Named Phoenix 2030, adopted by the Council of Ministers during the recent short interim period of the presidency of the Republic. According to the revelations of Thierry de Bailleul, Managing Director of Madagascar Airlines in an interview given to the magazine lechotouristque.com, “the World Bank is ready to put around twenty million back on the table. The World Bank has seen the positive development of the company,” he announces with a note of optimism. This, after the visit of the Director of Operations of the World Bank for the Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Southern Africa and Eastern, Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, who discussed with the supervisory ministers Valéry Ramonjavelo, Transport and meteorology, and Rindra Hasimbelo Rabarinirinarison, Economy and finance, to discuss the delicate case of Madagascar Airlines.

Thierry de Bailleul thus hopes “that after the 25 million dollars already announced, in order to upgrade the ATRs, order the regional Embraer and the digital transformation”, an additional 20 million dollars should fall into the hands of Madagascar Airlines. But would that be enough to fill the financial chasm in which this company had been bogged down for years?

In trouble

Following this meeting with the World Bank delegation on November 30, he estimated that “the recovery plan would need more than 100 million dollars for its implementation”. Thierry de Bailleul mentions a need for 50 million dollars more over the longer term. Financial assistance from the World Bank will be in the form of a retroactive loan with a State guarantee.

While explaining: “When I arrive, in December 2022, the new company is already in difficulty. It has $15 million in debt and $25 million in operating losses. The reason is quite easy to identify: the company is in a wet lease contract for its planes which fly to Europe. Wet lease is an aircraft rental contract in addition to which the lessor provides a complete crew, upkeep and insurance of the aircraft, crew and maintenance. This is the most expensive contract in terms of rental. More than 90% of our losses came from this. Furthermore, domestic flights were operated by ATR. But because of financial problems, the maintenance program could no longer be respected, so very quickly, there was only 2 or 3 ATRs to fly. It was a vicious circle.”

To break this cycle, the plan is structured in three parts. The first is the end of long-haul travel. The second is the restructuring of the fleet with a refurbishment of the ATRs for the domestic sector. And the third, the acquisition of Embraer E1 regional jets to be able to refocus on domestic and regional business. After that, if all these phases went well, we can consider the acquisitionuisition of Airbus A330-200 to relaunch long-haul. But the domestic network will have to return to balance.

Madagascar Airlines still maintains a symbolic presence on the Paris-Antananarivo-Paris line, by sharing a codeshare with Corsair. At a time when the influx of tourists is growing, Madagascar Airlines, born from the merger of Air Madagascar and its subsidiary Tsaradia, with a starting capital of $5,000, is expected to play important roles.

Eric Ranjalahy