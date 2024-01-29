AIR TRANSPORT – Qatar Airways arrives in force

Qatar Airways is setting out to conquer the Big Island.

Qatar Airways plans to serve the destination Madagascar with seven flights per week. The signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two parties was carried out on Friday.

Qatari luxury is now coming to Madagascar. Qatar Airways is investing in the Big Island and plans to operate seven weekly flights to the Big Island. The announcement was made Friday evening, after long negotiations, by the Ministry of Transport and Meteorology. According to information provided by this department, the Qatari company plans to carry out seven weekly flights. “That is to say one flight per day with an average of three hundred passengers. In other countries such as the Seychelles for example, Qatar Airways operates two flights per day. Judging Madagascar’s potential, we hope that within a few years there will be three daily flights from the Middle East into the country. Discussions are already underway in this direction,” explains the Minister of Transport, Valery Ramonjavelo.

An opportunity for tourism and who knows, it will possibly be the opportunity to turn to new niches as announced a few months earlier by the Minister of Transport and Meteorology.

Well worn

Qatar is a window open to hundreds of other destinations around the world. “Qatar Airways serves one hundred and seventy destinations across the globe. With the arrival of this company, the destinations open to Malagasy customers are expanding further. Our objective is also to attract more people to the Madagascar destination, it is a good choice,” he said on Friday, following the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Aviation Civil of Madagascar and representatives of the Qatari company. According to the authorities within the Ministry of Transport, the signing of this document between the two parties is only the first step in the effectiveness of these weekly services. There is still a signature to be made between the Malagasy state and that of Qatar to seal this collaboration.

This is a wise choice, as we are working to reach one million visitors in 2028. According to the explanations provided, the Qatar Airways company, which has won numerous awards for its customers and services quality as well as its fleet will be a valuable ally.

Itamara Randriamamonjy