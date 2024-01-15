Airbnb owner in London set up tents in the room and charged 80 euros | UK

#Airbnb #owner #London #set #tents #room #charged #euros

The owner of an Airbnb in central London’s Chinatown neighborhood set up several tents in the living room of a house and advertised a “romantic stay” for £68 (€79). The listing was suspended by Airbnb.

The image, released by English media, shows three tents placed side by side. According to the description in the advertisement, each one had capacity for two people and the landlord even allowed the possibility of making a discount and lowering the price to 44 euros.

Speaking to the local newspaper My Londona spokesperson for site Airbnb said that the listing was temporarily suspended on January 11th and that the platform is investigating whether the conditions offered by the landlord are true. On Airbnb it is possible to rent rooms, houses, caravans and even tree houses, but there is no information about tents. “Airbnb guests are interested in all types of places”, reads the platform’s rules.

The average rent in London was £2,501 in April 2023!! But you can rent a tent inside someone’s living room for $38 a night. It’s near the tube. Absolutely unbelievable!#CostOfLivingCrisis pic.twitter.com/TZy1Vsu4WA — that stock chick (@ausstockchick) January 9, 2024

For this type of camping, it was not necessary to bring a portable stove, canned goods or toilet paper rolls. According to the diary The Independentguests have access to the kitchen, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, an area to work and a bathroom with a hairdryer (although they can only take a shower from 10am).

The owner also warned that there were surveillance cameras outside the tents to prevent theft.

According to the same newspaper, the tents had an overall rating of 4.95, but not all comments were positive. Former tenants said the property was well located and that the tents were an acceptable “bargain” for a night or two. On the other hand, there were complaints about noise from guests in other tents and rooms, as well as a lack of cleanliness in the bathroom.

Regarding this matter, Xiren, the landlord, apologized and explained that the cleaning staff had been on vacation in recent weeks. In the comment, he assured that he would improve the service.

For others, conditions seem perfect. “I was looking for a reasonable place to stay in London in an Airbnb and found this bargain: a tent in someone’s living room for £68 a night. With extras: a shared toilet and sink. And they still say London is expensive.”

The idea of ​​creating Airbnb was born in the middle of the economic crisis, when the two founders, Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia, decided to rent air mattresses in the living room of the apartment they shared in San Francisco, in the United States, to help pay the rent. Since then, the platform has changed and the offer has become dominated by the reservation of properties on an exclusive basis, becoming one of the symbols of gentrification and rising housing prices.

In Canada, another of the countries where the real estate market is more expensive, a landlord rented half the bed for 600 euros.