AIRJP Tagman returns to Reunion

Currently in Reunion, AIRJP Tagman unveils for the third time its two artistic creations centered on the theme of water

Currently in Reunion, AIRJP Tagman is once again presenting his paintings, addressing the theme of water and its impact on human life.

Since yesterday and until February 13, the two works of the artist AIRJP Tagman, immersed in the theme of water, are reinstalled in Saint-Denis, Reunion. The first exhibition already took place on September 16 during the Hypn-eau-tic event in Saint-Leu, followed by a second presentation on November 11 and 12 at the Run Colorz Festival in Saint-Louis. “Following the Run Colorz Festival, L’Opus Galerie is organizing a restitution of the exhibition for the twenty-six artists among the fifty participants. The works not sold during the festival, as well as my two paintings, are currently exhibited here at Vapiano in Saint-Denis. The first painting represents a woman holding the deteriorating terrestrial globe in her hand, emphasizing the importance of water on the Earth, both a source of advantages and disadvantages. In addition, the second painting features a man holding a yellow can, a container for water, symbolizing the lack of water in human life, a resource now monetized and causing endless lines of yellow cans in our homes. says AIRJP Tagman. The paintings, although centered on water, above all depict, in the foreground, the importance of this vital resource for humanity, reflecting water in the background.

Signed by the chameleon

The two works by AIRJP Tagman, produced in aerosol and acrylic on wooden panel, merge realism, graphics and technique, marked like all his creations by the signature of a chameleon.

“The chameleon is my signature, a nod to Madagascar as a Malagasy artist representing the country internationally. We discovered several types of chameleons at home, making this animal an icon of our country. The chameleon, by constantly changing color, reflects my works in multiple hues as well as the artistic richness of our island. This animal adapts to all environments, which I use as a metaphor to illustrate human adaptation to different cultures in other countries. In addition, the chameleon can represent my works internationally,” explains artist AIRJP Tagman.

Nicole Rafalimananjara