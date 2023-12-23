Airport helps passengers relieve travel stress with therapy llamas | Abroad

Portland – Traveling can be stressful, especially during the busy holiday season. But in Portland, America, they have found a solution: to calm passengers down, ‘therapy llamas’ are used in the airport, writes The Washington Post.

They decorate their halls with Christmas lights, play Christmas carols or even organize concerts or use therapy dogs. Airports around the world are using different methods to bring some peace and quiet during one of the busiest travel times of the year. They do all that at the international airport of Portland (Oregon), but they go one step further by also using the therapy lamas Beni and Prince.

‘They are unique animals’

“You can kiss them and hug them tightly, they feel so soft,” Lori Gregory tells the American newspaper about her llamas. “They are unique animals compared to most other therapy animals. They really got the total package.”

Gregory is the founder of Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas. Together with her daughter Shannon Joy, she dressed up her llamas in the ‘reindeer’ theme. Beni and Prince received, among other things, a headband with antlers, glittering halters with bells and wreaths decorated with poinsettias. The red velvet banners they carry as saddles bear their names and silver snowflakes. “They look quite chic,” says Gregory.

During their two-hour visit, Beni and Prince were treated like celebrities, including valet parking, paparazzi and adoring fans flocking for hugs, kisses or selfies. Stress? What stress?

Last Wednesday, the llamas delivered a “rescue” after a plane was delayed due to fog in Seattle. In a Tiktok video, we see a woman wrap her arms around Beni and press her face into his brown fur. “Oh my god. I really needed a therapy lama,” she says. “I am so happy now.”

