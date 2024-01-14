Aitana And Haaland, Who Competes With Messi And Mbappé, Favorites In FIFA Awards

#Aitana #Haaland #Competes #Messi #Mbappé #Favorites #FIFA #Awards

Erling Haaland, winner of five trophies with Manchester City in 2023, seems well positioned to win FIFA’s The Best award for best footballer of the year in London on Monday, with Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé also competing in the men’s category. .

If there could be any doubt in the men’s section, the surprise factor disappears in the women’s award, where the award seems reserved for the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí, who won the World Cup last year with her national team and the Champions League with Barcelona.

The Best award, if the Norwegian’s victory in the men’s category is confirmed, could mark the beginning of an era of dominance for Haaland, 23, and the Frenchman Mbappé, 25, like the one dominated until recently by Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine, at 36 years old, won the last Ballon d’Or, for which the 2022 World Cup in Qatar counted, but that tournament is no longer included in the merits of this FIFA The Best, which did include it in its edition precedent, won by Messi due to that third star of the albiceleste.

In 2023, Haaland won the European Champions League and Super Cup, the English Premier and FA Cup, and the Club World Cup.

In addition, he was chosen best player of the year in England and Europe by UEFA, being the top scorer in the Premier and the Champions League.

Mbappé and Messi were eliminated with Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League round of 16, and although they won the French League with PSG, to which Messi added the North American Leagues Cup with Inter Miami, it does not seem that they can overshadow the Norwegian.

Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or last year, when some voices were already calling for it for Haaland.

Pep Guardiola, who is competing this year for The Best of FIFA as best coach, and who has coached both Messi at Barcelona and Haaland at City, was Solomonic in his comments when the last Ballon d’Or was going to be awarded. .

“The Ballon d’Or should have two sections, one for Messi and another for the rest. Haaland should win it, yes, after scoring so many goals,” said the Catalan.

“But, of course, Messi, if you blame me for his worst season, he would be better than any of the rest. They both deserve the award,” he said at the time.

The doubts this year are less in the women’s award with the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí, 25 years old, winner of the last Ballon d’Or, as the undisputed favorite.

The other two finalists are her compatriot Jenni Hermoso, who also won the World Cup, and the Colombian Linda Caicedo.

The young Real Madrid soccer player, 18 years old, was the star of her team in the great role in the World Cup, where the South American team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by England.

In addition to Messi and Caicedo, three other Latin American footballers can be awarded at The Best ceremony, having been included among the three finalists in other sections.

The Brazilian Ederson, from Manchester City, opts for the award for best goalkeeper in the men’s category, and his compatriot Guilherme Madruga, from Botafogo, and the Paraguayan Julio Enciso, from the English Brighton, compete for the best goal of the year.

The Best is an award established by FIFA since 2016 and in its seven previous editions, in the category of best player in the men’s category, Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski won, on two occasions each, in addition to Luka Modric.

In the women’s section, the Spanish Alexia Putellas, who won the last two editions, is the one who has won the most awards, with a Latin American among the winners, the Brazilian Marta in 2018.