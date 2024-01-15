Aitana Bonmatí wins The Best award!

#Aitana #Bonmatí #wins #award

Aitana Bonmatí The year couldn’t have started in a better way. The player of the Spanish National Team and FC Barcelona has achieved in London the award The Best that grants the FIFA to the best player in the world during each calendar year.

Golden brooch to an unforgettable 2023

First she was crowned champion of the Spain Supercup, where she was also the top scorer. With the FC Barcelona He also conquered the First Division National Championship and the Champions Leaguebeing named MVP of the European tournament and being part of the ideal eleven.

With all those titles at club level under his arm, he traveled with the Spanish selection until Oceania to dispute the Australia and New Zealand World Cup, where the national team achieved its first world champion star. Her magnificent performances on the grass led to her being named the best player of the tournament.

Months later, I received Paris the prestigious Golden Ball and on this occasion, to put all football experts in agreement and to top off a spectacular year, the Spanish midfielder has won the The Best.

The Spanish selection has been very well represented in Londonwhere Jenni Hermoso (Pachuca) was a finalist with Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid CF) in the female players category, Cata Coll (FC Barcelona) She was among the three best goalkeepers of 2023 and Olga Carmona, author of the goal that the star gave us, included in the ideal eleven. Without a doubt, a historic year for Spanish football.