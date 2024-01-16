Aitana Bonmatí won The Best Award for best player in the world

Aitana Bonmatí culminated this Monday its spectacular year 2023 by winning the award ‘The Best’ for the best FIFA playera recognition that joins his celebrated Ballon d’Or that he won in October 2023.

The midfielder, world champion with Spain, surpassed her compatriot Jenni Hermoshey the colombian Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid) to win the award as the most voted in the event with 52 points.

After her new victory, Aitana Bonmatí does not stop celebrating and enjoying a successful sporting moment with important recognitions, which are added to her consecrations such as best European footballer on the part of UEFA, the Golden Ball of the 2023 Women’s World Cup and also, as the best player of the past Champions League.

“Two weeks ago when 2023 was ending, I felt a certain nostalgia, it was an exceptional, unique year that I will remember for a lifetime. Starting 2024 by collecting this award is an honor, but I owe it to the teams to which he has belonged, Barça and the national team, for the great season we have had“said the Spanish star after receiving the FIFA award in London.

