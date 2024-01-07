AK Party’s mayoral candidates for 26 provinces are being announced today! Erdoğan meets with Murat Kurum

#Partys #mayoral #candidates #provinces #announced #today #Erdoğan #meets #Murat #Kurum

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

The AK Party has accelerated its candidate selection and alliance efforts for mayors before the March 31 local elections. President Erdoğan will announce the mayoral candidates of 26 provinces, especially Istanbul, at an organization to be held at the Haliç Congress Center today. Candidates for other provinces will be announced at the candidate promotion meeting to be held in Ankara on January 15.

The provinces whose candidates will be announced are as follows:

We are reporting all the developments in the candidate introduction meeting minute by minute…

13:20

ERDOĞAN MEETS WITH MURAT KURUM

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who came to the Haliç Congress Center, met with Murat Kurum. It was learned that President Erdoğan will meet with the mayoral candidates of other provinces one by one after his meeting with Murat Kurum.

13:00

MHP CANDIDATES WILL BE SUPPORTED IN 5 PROVINCES

AK Party continues its negotiations with other partners of the People’s Alliance. Negotiations with MHP are complete. AK Party will support MHP candidates in 5 provinces. In 24 provinces, MHP will not nominate a candidate and will support the AK Party candidate. In 22 provinces, both parties will nominate candidates.

12:45

ELECTION SONG FOR ISTANBUL HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED

AK Party Istanbul Provincial Directorate shared with the public the new election song that will be used during the 31 March local elections. In the statement, it was stated that the song “Most is over, little is left”, a work by artist Azer Bülbül, was reinterpreted, and it was noted that the clip of the election song, whose lyrics were written by Halil Gökkaya and whose music was composed by İhsan Noyan, included images of the field work of the Istanbul Organization.