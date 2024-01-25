Akio Toyoda: “Electrics will never dominate the market”

#Akio #Toyoda #Electrics #dominate #market

Akio Toyoda returns to express all his doubts about electric cars. The Japanese manager, who a few months ago became president of the board of directors of Toyota after 14 years as absolute number one, took the opportunity of a dialogue with employees to reiterate an opinion that in recent years has attracted quite a bit of criticism: “No matter how much progress electrics make, I think they will still only have a 30% market share” and therefore will not ‘dominate’ the market.”

Technological neutrality. Furthermore, for Toyoda, consumers “should not be forced to buy” electric cars and the industry should not suffer industrial impositions by politicians. In short, battery-powered vehicles should not be developed to the exclusion of other technologies such as hybrid or hydrogen fuel cells. In short, Morizo, as Toyoda is called in the world of sports competitions, reiterated his preference for a “technologically neutral” and “multi-path” approach to the energy transition because the real enemy to fight is not the car, but CO2.

Politics shouldn’t decide. Toyoda did not spare another attack on the legislators, starting from his predictions on the future of the market: with electric cars destined to secure a maximum of 30% of the market, there will be a remaining 70% represented by hybrid, fuel cell and hydrogen cars. Consequently, internal combustion engines will continue to play an important role in the future and it will be up to consumers to choose the best solution for their needs: “I think customers should decide, not regulations or politics.” Moreover, the Japanese manager reiterated the limited attractiveness of battery-powered cars on a global level, once again underlining an incontrovertible fact: a billion people still live without electricity and cannot even get close to vehicles that are not only expensive, but depend on the presence of a charging infrastructure. “We also provide vehicles for these people, so the BEV option alone cannot guarantee transportation for everyone. That’s why I try to have a variety of options.”

The criticisms. In his speech, Toyoda returned to the criticism leveled at Toyota for the delays in the development of BEV models, at least compared to the competition, insisting, also in this case, on a concept that is not new. In fact, the manager repeated how it is right for the Japanese company to focus on alternative technologies, but also admitted the difficulty of “fighting alone”. In this regard, he raised the alarm about the possibility that banks will close the credit taps to companies still involved in the production of combustion engines.