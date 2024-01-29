Ákos Péter Bod: Hungary is driving into a sad dead end, and we are moving faster and faster

#Ákos #Péter #Bod #Hungary #driving #sad #dead #moving #faster #faster

In the few years before Covid, the standard of living in Hungary increased. More and more jobs were created and the purchasing power of salaries increased, emigration stopped, and even some return migration was observed. Now, however, it seems that more and more people are emigrating from Hungary.

The Hungarian emigration trend has always been slightly different from the regional one. Those who lost their jobs due to the transformation of the economic structure emigrated from Poland and Romania. The desperate Romanian farmers, who could not find a job in their country, went to try their luck in the West. Here, however, the situation was different, well-educated, young people started emigrating from Hungary after joining the EU. Although there was a period when this subsided, now the question of emigration has flared up again. In addition, the demographic problems at the macroeconomic level have been covered up until now by the fact that people’s life expectancy has increased in recent decades, they continue to work, while many Hungarians from neighboring countries have settled here. However, by now, people from across the border no longer come to work here, it is not possible to earn better here. We could try to lure back the Hungarians who emigrated earlier, but I think that this will not work. There are few success stories where someone came home after gaining experience abroad and built a large company. The Hungarian economy is not growing particularly dynamically and we do not see wages catching up either. I can imagine that the emigration trend can be reversed in the Baltic countries or Romania, but hardly in Hungary.

Employment data are still favorable.

Structural tensions are hidden by the Hungarian data. The statistical office includes among the employed the 100,000 Hungarians working abroad who still have family at home or have a residential address here. Of course, this is fine, since part of their prosperity is that the head of the family works abroad, and remittances also improve the macroeconomic statistics, but they do not increase the labor supply here. Public workers are also considered employed, who are actually more actively unemployed. The consequence of the current situation is that there is both a labor shortage and regional unemployment. It is very difficult to reintegrate the long-term unemployed into the labor market, especially if they are uneducated and live in slums, far from any job opportunities. Meanwhile, more and more assembly plants are coming to Hungary, where you have to work 10-12 hours a day. Tens of thousands of such monotonous, trained jobs are created. Hungarian people do not want to work here, which is why more and more foreign workers are coming.

So why are such assembly plants being built here? For 30-40 years already, we have heard that companies with low added value and employing cheap labor are moving to China. Now, however, more and more factories are coming to us, who are at the saddest point of the smile curve.

I wrote my first industrial policy article, which caused great interest and resonance, more than 40 years ago. This meant that Hungary could get stuck at the medium-level industrial level, if the proportion of the small value-added machinery industry in the economic structure increases permanently. However, the profit in such activities is small. From the data at that time, I came to the conclusion that the bulk of Hungarian industry was at the lowest point of the U-shaped curve according to development. I didn’t call it a smile curve, but it’s basically the same thing: an activity with a medium level of sophistication creates little added value. Later, during the system change, it became clear that these companies could not compete on the international market. As Minister of Industry, I saw the dramatic decline of the Hungarian manufacturing industry. These companies could not compete even with the low Hungarian wage level, but of course, meanwhile, people wanted to live in a better standard of living, in the Austrian way. This problem has not gone away, in fact it seems to be returning now, since with the announcement of re-industrialization, politics is once again focusing on production. On the one hand, they are forcing the settlement of small- and medium-sized value-added battery factories and vehicle factories, on the other hand, the desire to approach the Austrian standard is still alive in society.

It is therefore a legitimate question why the economic policy increases the exposure of the Hungarian economy to the vehicle industry at this point, since it has been a commonplace for ten years that our economy is too dependent on the automotive industry. Earlier, at the beginning of the system change, there was a sufficient reason for installing such plants, since they created jobs at a much higher technological level than the existing ones, even if they were mainly of an assembly nature. In two decades, a new industry has indeed developed, and the people who were fit for war are now working. In the case of battery factories, the situation is therefore quite different from what justified the reliance on industrial working capital imports after 1990. It is now foreseeable that the manufacturers will bring in workers from abroad for the most part. In addition, the activity requires electricity and gas, with serious environmental risks. Will they bring in more demanding activities? He reminds us that when the German car factories came to Hungary, in the first decade or two, they mostly carried out assembly and component production. Only later did they start moving towards research and development. Although the German vehicle industry is structurally and culturally much closer to us, our chances of being involved in the entire production chain are greater than in the case of large companies in the Far East. It is hard for me to imagine that a Chinese battery factory would bring an activity of such strategic importance to Hungary that is at one of the happier ends of the smile curve.

If this is so clear, why does the government support the establishment of Chinese battery factories?

It is not easy to answer this because the official government strategies mention the creation of higher added value as a goal, but this is not what is happening. One of the reasons could easily be the unfortunate division of labor in the government. One of the ministers invests enormous energy in attracting large industrial companies to Hungary. Another minister is responsible for state budget support. Over time, it turns out that the implementation runs into physical limitations, because the project has no infrastructure, energy or water. However, a third minister is already responsible for this. But if the process has already started at the top level of politics, then you have to invest in the project. However, from the point of view of social well-being, infrastructural investments like those required for factories that are set up would of course not be necessary. Thus, in the end, infrastructure must also be developed with significant state subsidies. So one of the ministers wants forced industrialization, without dealing with the issue of state aid, even though the projects involve significant public money, just when the budget is in a miserable situation. I do not understand why these discussions are not carried out within the government before a decision is made.

Meanwhile, it soon becomes clear that there is not enough labor in the region. The unemployed do not live in the big cities where these factories are located. However, after a point of readiness is reached, it is in the interest of all decision-makers to start production, so due to the lack of domestic labor, foreigners must be recruited. Although, in the last decade, the examination of demographic processes has shown how broad the working class is retiring, while a growing part of the mobile, young class will no longer be at home. This demographic problem can only get bigger over time. But there is not only a quantitative shortage; the forced industrial capacities now include workplaces that here in Europe feel almost like those of the 19th century. When we go to the long, monotonous working day, people don’t take initiative. Then the manufacturer really has no choice but to call in workers from third countries. This is a sad dead end, into which we are driving more and more vigorously.

The number of foreign workers is constantly increasing, according to official data, there are now nearly 100,000 foreigners working in Hungary, compared to 60,000 three or four years ago. The president of the trade association of caterers said that they work much more than Hungarians for two-thirds of the wages. This does not sound good to Hungarian workers.

How it doesn’t sound good is not just a theory. We have seen a number of examples of how the rapid influx of foreign workers has caused problems in a country’s labor market. This can be a problem even when well-trained workers arrive, but this is not always the case. In Germany in the 1950s, after the war, motivated young men from Yugoslavia or Turkey were invited to build the destroyed infrastructure and replace the dwindling middle class. All of this had complicated effects on society and the labor market. A new situation can suddenly arise here. It is no longer what it was in the past 10-15 years, when Ukrainian guest workers came to the construction industry and agriculture as a supplement, not en masse. Factories that are huge by our standards are now arriving in Hungary punctually. The number of guest workers will necessarily increase greatly in those cities. It may happen that the wages of contract workers in the given industry or field may catch up with the pace of wage increases. The Hungarian employment problems, the problem of the long-term unemployed and our regional problems are therefore not solved by the importation of foreigners, but new problems arise. They are partly cultural, as society is not prepared for this situation. Due to the precise location of the factories, there will be settlements where thousands of foreigners appear within a short time.

Are we not benefiting from it on a macro-economic level as well? After all, the GDP is substantially increased by these factories.

Politicians may not be aware of the content of the metrics. Gross domestic product (GDP) is different, and national income is different. People won’t live much better just because the capacities that come in as a result of capital imports increase exports, and of course also imports due to the large import share of the production in question. The question is the domestic added value and how much of it gets to whom. In the case of a capital-intensive production, the share of capital income within the GDP produced here is significant. The profit, on the other hand, belongs to the capital owner. So what’s left here? The tax content. That belongs to the Hungarian state, but the tax is often “negative”, because the state practically pays the wages for the first years instead of the company as a subsidy. The wages remain. This part of the new value really stays at home. It can be significant, provided that well-paid Hungarian workers work in the factory. If, however, they are foreigners, then this is no longer true either. In other words, although GDP, exports, and the industrial production index will indeed be increased by these factories, the national income (GNI) will not increase at all to the same extent.

In any case, this case points out that there should be more talk at home about the fact that GDP is not a measure suitable for everything. The prosperity of the country and the quality of life are measured by other indicators. The increase in national income is shown more directly, for example, by per capita consumption. In this regard, it raised a lot of dust that Romania also surpassed us in terms of real consumption, and according to the 2022 data, only Bulgaria was behind us in the EU. You can discuss the comparative data and talk about what problems there are elsewhere, but the indicators of economic processes show that the idea that it is enough to bring foreign capital into Hungary is simplistic and even wrong, and it will kick the engine of the economy. It seems that is not the case.

In the book Economic systems and system changes, which was published in honor of your 70th birthday, you can read about missed opportunities to catch up. Based on our current conversation, I feel that you do not expect rapid growth in the future either.

Governments gave different responses to the 2008 crisis. Re-industrialization even appeared in the materials of the European Commission, but it does not mean forced industrialization. Europe and Hungary need better industry, not more. It is sad that we have to discuss this now, because we would have had a decade and a half to take a better path. And there is indeed a successful example. The Baltics, which work closely with the Scandinavian countries, have taken great steps in this direction. In other words, we are not talking about an impossible mission, but a feasible path. That’s why you don’t have to believe the voices that there is no other way here, in the periphery. Those who reacted to the 2008 crisis by wanting to become even more part of the European value chains can now demonstrate success. On the other hand, those who turned to the “old” industry, like Hungary, had a permanent problem with the growth rate of productivity. The structure of the Hungarian economy has made the country vulnerable to energy prices, the labor situation, and external financing. That is why it is difficult to answer the question of what we should do now, since the great weight of our vehicle industry, to which battery production is now added, is becoming a given. The problems of the vehicle industry can also be seen in Slovakia, but Poland, for example, is much more diversified, but Romania is also on the right track, where service centers are established in many large cities. In Hungary, a significant part of the resources and money has already been channeled into the industries that create small and medium-sized added value. We can say that there is nothing to do, we can run after our money.. Still, I think that we could move forward by investing in healthcare and education, for example, if we invest in European education-research processes and networks…

… we have just been cut from Erasmus.

Well, you see, even at the moment of the conversation, one only sighs that this is no longer the case. It would be nice if we could at least move up in Europe through education. However, it is certain that the country does not need two, three or four more assembly plants, this is not a good direction. Such investments should no longer be supported with a single penny. The good news is that economists know what more money should be given to, which would lead to the well-being of society, the chapters of the book are worth reading. The bad news is that we are not going in that direction. In the past, we had a decades-long development advantage compared to the region, but today, unfortunately, this no longer exists.

Cover image and images: Ákos Stiller/Portfolio