AKP came first: CHP objected to YSK

AKP came first: CHP objected to YSK

To determine the places of the political parties participating in the election on the combined ballot paper, a draw was held on January 27 at the YSK Presidency with the participation of party representatives.

The parties on the ballot paper, in the order in which they were drawn, were listed as follows:

Nation Party 26, MHP 31, HÜDAPAR 20, New Turkey Party 17, Future Party 16, LEFT Party 3, Rights and Freedoms Party 21, Homeland Party 5, Enlightenment Democracy Party 30, Democratic Left Party 7, Justice Unity Party 23, Labor Party 19, People’s Liberation Party 13, Power Unity Party 25, National Path Party 27, AKP 1, Re-Welfare Party 8, Victory Party 12, CHP 18, January Party 22, Homeland Party 35, Saadet Party 34, Motherland Party 6, Turkish Workers’ Party Party 32, Independent Turkey Party 15, Anatolian Union Party 11, Young Party 29, Democrat Party 24, Justice Party 28, Democracy and Progress Party 33, İYİ Party 2, Grand Unity Party 4, Communist Party of Turkey 10, People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) 9, Turkish Communist Movement 14.

