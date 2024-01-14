Akwasi grateful for support after racist messages surrounding participation in ‘The smartest person’

ANPAkwasi

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 09:04

Rapper and broadcaster Akwasi has received many messages of support after his participation in a television quiz The smartest person and the wave of racist messages that followed. He wrote this on Instagram.

Among other things, he posted a photo of a note under a windshield wiper with the text “I love you Akwasi!“. “All my different inboxes have really exploded and overloaded with love,” he writes.

Screenshots of other messages he shares show, among other things, that someone wishes him good luck and “less lightning and more laughter”. The 35-year-old co-founder of Omroep Zwart writes that he has received support “from all corners of the Netherlands, but also from Dutch people living abroad and even from people who do not speak the language”.

Winners speak out

Akwasi expresses his gratitude for the support he has received and says he has been inspired by it to make new things again. “So I started writing again. I haven’t done it for too long! Who knows where this will lead.”

Winners of The smartest person spoke out together last week against the racist messages that appeared on X after Akwasi’s participation in the show. Broadcaster KRO-NCRV, responsible for the quiz, decided to leave the platform following the messages.

More Interesting News