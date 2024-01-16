Akwasi received support from King Willem-Alexander: ‘Bizarre and special’ | Backbiting

#Akwasi #received #support #King #WillemAlexander #Bizarre #special #Backbiting

King Willem-Alexander supported Akwasi on Monday during the New Year’s reception in the Royal Palace in Amsterdam. On Instagram, the broadcaster and rapper said he was a bit surprised by that moment.

“Dear Your Majesty the King, you saw it well. I was indeed a little perplexed at our first meeting,” Akwasi writes.

“Your advice and encouragement initially made my mouth full of teeth for a moment. That felt bizarre and special at the same time.”

“Thank you for this invitation, the warm welcome and the reminder that I should keep going like this. I didn’t know I needed that too,” Akwasi continues.

Many negative and racist reactions were published last week about the rapper and boss of Omroep ZWART following his participation in the KRO-NCRV knowledge quiz The smartest person.

Akwasi does not say what exactly he talked about with the king. The Government Information Service is also unable to share substantive details with NU.nl about the conversations that Willem-Alexander had with guests.

The service does say that invitations are sent to guests well in advance. The hate messages Akwasi received after The smartest person were therefore most likely not the reason for the invitation.