Al-Abyad opened the scientific conference on psychiatry: to determine the best ways to treat mental illnesses and their deep wounds

#AlAbyad #opened #scientific #conference #psychiatry #determine #ways #treat #mental #illnesses #deep #wounds

The Minister of Public Health in the caretaker government, Dr. Firas Al-Abyad, opened the annual scientific conference of the Lebanese Psychiatric Society under the title: “Mental Health in Adolescents – A Window on Challenges and Opportunities,” at the Doctor’s House with the participation of more than four hundred participants including doctors, therapists, researchers, and those interested in mental health affairs. In Lebanon, in the presence of the Director of the National Mental Health Program at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Rabie Shammai, and the work team.

In his speech, Minister Al-Abyad recalled an incident that stuck in his mind when he was an intern doctor in a hospital specialized in treating psychiatric patients. There he met a patient who believed that aliens wanted to kidnap him, so he constantly put a metal helmet on his head to protect his mind from danger and death, as he used to say. But this patient had a very beautiful, even heavenly, voice when he sang, and the irony is that he was knocking on the metal helmet that was placed perfectly on his head in order to emit musical tones that accompanied his beautiful singing.”

He continued: “His meeting with this sick person made him realize the meaning of mental illness and its great impact not only on the person suffering from it, but on his family, those close to him, and society in general.” He said: “Mental illness is more painful than physical illness. Physical pain can be quickly discovered and treated, and often returns.” After recovery, a person returns to his normal life. As for mental illnesses, they are radically different because their wounds are very deep and difficult to discover and diagnose, and they are often ignored to the detriment of the patient as well as those close to him, which makes its effects extend to all areas of life, which often prevents the person suffering from it from living a normal life.” .

Minister Al-Abyad pointed out that “holding the conference on mental health in light of the difficult conditions in Lebanon and the region reflects a great commitment not to neglect this basic aspect of health,” noting “the efforts made by the National Psychiatry Program in the Ministry of Public Health as well as the Lebanese Psychiatric Association.” Pointing out that “the challenges are many, whether mental illnesses are caused by hereditary genetic causes or societal conditions.”

He said: “It is important, whatever the causes of mental illnesses, to determine the best ways to treat them and to accompany those affected by them,” stressing “the necessity of developing human resources in Lebanon to improve medical and therapeutic services.”

Conference

The lectures and discussions revolved around the importance of community awareness about mental health among adolescents and rapid intervention by parents, educators and health authorities to reduce the symptoms and their impact on the positive development of this age group.

The conference included the presentation by the President of the Psychiatric Society, Dr. Joseph Al-Khoury, of an award of appreciation to Dr. Charles Baddoura for his contribution to the advancement of psychiatry in Lebanon, as well as an award for the best scientific study in the field of mental health to the intern Dr. Yara Bashir.

!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getItemsByTagName(s);[0];if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=”//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”;fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,”script”,”twitter-wjs”);”);

//},3000);

}

});

//$(window).bind(‘scroll’);

$(window).scroll(function () {

if (alreadyLoaded_facebookConnect == false) {

alreadyLoaded_facebookConnect = true;

// $(window).unbind(‘scroll’);

// console.log(” scroll loaded”);

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];

if (d.getElementById(id)) return;

js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;

js.async = true;

js._https = true;

js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&appId=148379388602322”;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);

}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

// pre_loader();

// $(window).unbind(‘mousemove’);

//setTimeout(function(){

// $(‘#boxTwitter’).html(“Tweets by @tayyar_org”);

//},3000);

var scriptTag = document.createElement(“script”);

scriptTag.type = “text/javascript”

scriptTag.src = ”

scriptTag.async = true;

document.getElementsByTagName(“head”)[0].appendChild(scriptTag);

(function () {

$.getScript(” function () { });

});

}

});

//$(window).load(function () {

// setTimeout(function(){

// // add the returned content to a newly created script tag

// var se = document.createElement(‘script’);

// se.type = “text/javascript”;

// //se.async = true;

// se.text = “setTimeout(function(){ pre_loader(); },5000); “;

// document.getElementsByTagName(‘body’)[0].appendChild(se);

// },5000);

//});