Al Battani, The Greatest Astronomer of Islam in the Middle Ages – BritaBrita.com

Al Battani was an astronomer and mathematician from Arabia.

Al Battani, born in Harran near Urfa.

One of his famous achievements was the determination of the solar year as 365 days, 5 hours, 46 minutes and 24 seconds.

Al Battani also discovered a number of trigonometric equations.

AL-BATTANI was an influential Muslim astronomer and mathematician in the Middle Ages.

One of Al Battani’s most important works was “Zij Al-Sabi,” a collection of astronomical tables that included calculations about the motion of the Moon and the planets.

This work was based on accurate astronomical observations and has been the basis for astronomical calculations for centuries afterward.

In “Zij Al-Sabi,” Al Battani gives a table of astronomical coordinates for various celestial bodies.

This enabled astronomers at that time and in the future to determine the position of celestial bodies in the sky with greater precision.

His work also included calculations of solar and lunar eclipses, as well as providing explanations of various celestial phenomena such as dawn and dusk.

Recognized by European Scientists

Al-Battani also had the greatest discovery which was recognized by European scientists and had a great influence on human life, namely finding that there are 365.24 days in a year.

Due to his achievements, he was even said to be the greatest Islamic astronomer in the Middle Ages.

While studying astronomy, he discovered a major discovery, namely aphelium. Aphelium is the farthest point the earth orbits the sun each year.

Al-Battani found that the position of the sun’s diameter was different from that described by Ptolemy in his work.

The findings are also different from the theory put forward by previous ancient Greek experts.

Al-Battani increasingly studied Ptolemy’s ancient manuscripts in the era of the Abbasid dynasty under the leadership of Harun al Rashid.

After Rome collapsed in Western Europe, the Abbasid dynasty ordered them to buy as many books as possible and then translate them.

Big impact

Al Battani’s works had a huge impact on the development of science in the Islamic world, and that knowledge was then inherited by the Western world through trade and war.

When Arabs controlled Spain in the 8th century, the knowledge of Al Battani and other Muslim scientists was absorbed by European society.

Al Battani’s works were translated into Latin and used by Western scientists to improve the understanding of astronomy.

One example of Al Battani’s influence is in the scientific work of a famous figure in the Western world, Nicolaus Copernicus.

Copernicus, who lived in the 15th century, developed the heliocentric model (the sun is at the center of the solar system) based on knowledge gained from the works of Muslim astronomers, including the work of Al Battani.

Al Battani’s contribution helped pave the way for Copernicus’ revolutionary thinking about the solar system.

Biography

Abdallah Muhammad Ibn Jabir Ibn Sinan al-Battani al-Harrani was born around 858 AD in Harran. Battani was first educated by his father Jabir Ibn San’an al-Battani, who was also a famous scientist.

He then moved to Raqqa, located on the banks of the Euphrates river, where he received further education and later flourished as a scholar. At the beginning of the 9th century, he migrated to Samarra, where he worked until the end of his life.

All historians agree that Al-Battani died in 317 H/929 AD, near the city of Mosul in Iraq, at the age of 71 years.

He is considered one of the most famous Arab astronomers. He dedicated his entire life until his death to observing planets and stars.

His legacy lives on, and he is remembered as one of the greatest astronomers and mathematicians of the Islamic Golden Age. (From various sources)