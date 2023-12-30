Al Hilal de Jorge Jesus among clubs with the longest winning streak

Saudi team makes world football history and looks at the record, which belongs to The New Saints, a club from Wales

Al Hilal, by Jorge Jesus and Rúben Neves, won again and achieved a very impressive number: 20 consecutive victories, for all competitions.

The goals only came at the end of the match, but they were enough for three more points, in the last match of the year

This record is not only historic for the club and the Portuguese coach, but also for world football, because, with this triumph, the Saudi club enters the top of clubs with the longest winning streak in football ever, equaling Rangers ( 2013), in eighth place.

The record belongs to a club from Wales, The New Saints, who managed to win 27 times in a row in 2016, but at this rate Jorge Jesus’ men could even be a threat to take the place at the top.

1st – The New Saints, in 2016, with 27 wins

2nd – Ajax, in 1971/72, with 26 victories

3rd – Ajax, in 1995/96, with 25 wins

4th – Coritiba, in 2011, with 24 victories

5th – Bayern, in 2020, with 23 wins

6th – Real Madrid, in 2014, with 22 wins

7th – Manchester City, in 2020/21, with 21 wins

8th – Rangers, in 2013, and Al-Hilal, in 2023, with 20 victories

