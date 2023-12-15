“Al-Hilal is more important than him.” George Jesus announces the official punishment of Salman Al-Faraj

Salman Al-Faraj raised the Saudi sports street with “bewilderment”

Portuguese Jorge Jesus, technical director of Al Hilal Saudi Club, revealed the secret of “excluding” Salman Al Faraj, captain of the first football team, from the Al Wahda match roster, this Friday evening.

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Wahda (2-0), at Prince Faisal bin Fahd “Al-Malaz” Stadium in the capital, Riyadh, in the 17th round of the Saudi Roshan Professional League 2023-2024 competition.

Jesus explained in the press conference after the match that the 34-year-old veteran player did something he did not like before facing Al-Wahda. He refused to disclose it.

The Portuguese coach announced the imposition of a “disciplinary penalty” against Salman Al-Faraj, after this behavior. This was done by “excluding” him from the Al-Wahda match.

George Jesus concluded his statements: By saying: “The crescent moon is more important than everything… even the relief.” In response to Al-Zaeem’s fans, who started a hashtag supporting the player and demanding that he be treated in a manner befitting what he provided to the team.

