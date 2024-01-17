Al Houceima. Teenager lives with inverted organs

#Houceima #Teenager #lives #inverted #organs

Originally from Al Hoceima, this 15-year-old girl lived normally until the day she experienced abdominal pain which pushed her to seek medical advice. Her attending physician Fatiha El Ghadouri then discovered that the young patient was suffering from a rare congenital condition “Situs inversus”; The latter induces a reversal of the “normal” arrangement of the main organs and viscera.

Situs inversus corresponds to a set of anomalies in the position of certain organs in the thorax and/or abdomen during fetal development. The inversion can be total and involve an inversion of all organs between left and right, or partial with only one or more organs involved. This condition is rare and affects 1 in 15,000 individuals.

“The absence of malformations in the organs allows the people concerned to lead a normal life, without any health problems, which makes the discovery of these cases often fortuitous”, specifies to MAP, Dr El Ghadouri, affirming that at the very least Throughout her 30-year career she has only encountered three similar cases.

The consequences of such an anomaly? According to specialists, the manifestations depend on the organ(s) concerned. When the situs inversus is complete, there are no particular consequences on the health of the individual. On the other hand, in the case of incomplete situs inversus, it can be associated with various malformations, particularly cardiac, which can be serious. The syndrome can also result in renal, digestive or respiratory abnormalities.

For the young girl from Al Houceima, the treating doctors reassured her family by dismissing any concerns regarding her case. His bad appendicitis had no connection with the anomaly, as they claim.