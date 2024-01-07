Al Jazeera condemns attacks on Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip

During the attack, journalist Hamza Wael al-Dahdouh (Hamza Wael Dadu) and Mustafa Thuria (Mustafa Tura), an AFP video cameraman who also worked for Al Jazeera, were killed in Rafah.

“Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns the attack by Israeli occupation forces on the car of Palestinian journalists,” the news channel said in a statement, accusing the Jewish state of “violating the principles of press freedom.”

